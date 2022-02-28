ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

February 28th AM: warm weather heading into March

By Victor Perez
siouxlandproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm weather for the start of the work week as we push into the 60’s after the start...

www.siouxlandproud.com

KELOLAND TV

Preparing For Wintry Weather Across KELOLAND – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, February 20

Today is when things start to come undone after a deceptively calm and unseasonably warm (For some) first half of the weekend. A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s at times. We’ll see 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after being achieved.
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Warm Start To March But Chance Of Showers Midweek

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Expect a warm start to March with highs reaching the low to mid 70s in most spots on Tuesday. Then, it will be cooler on Wednesday, with more clouds and a stronger onshore breeze. The next chance of showers moves in Wednesday night and Thursday – specific timing is still up in the air. Expect up to a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of rain out of this system. It’s not a drought-buster, but we’ll take it. Another chance of showers moves through Friday night and early Saturday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm March Start With Wintry Mix By Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Tuesday is the first day of Meteorological Spring and the weather pattern for this first week of the month is definitely going to be spring-like! A strong ridge of high pressure will be locked over the Rocky Mountain region for most of the week. (credit: CBS) This will allow temperatures across the state to get a lot warmer. In fact, the Denver metro area will get close to 70 degrees by mid-week! (credit: CBS) Transition day will be on Friday as another storm trough begins working its way across the country. This will NOT be an Arctic system like last week. It will come out of the Pacific and be much warmer comparatively. (credit: CBS) So starting Friday into the weekend and beyond we will see snow return to the mountains with periods of rain mixed with snow across the Front Range, Denver metro and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) Temperatures over the weekend will likely drop into the 40s and 30s for Denver area high temperatures with lows in the upper teens for Saturday and Sunday. (credit: CBS)
KEYT

Monday morning forecast February 28th

Temperatures will continue to warm above average Monday. The region will be in the mid to upper 70s with wind-prone areas reaching the low 80s. Ridging and offshore flow will keep conditions warm. Breezy northeasterly winds will pick up through the morning on the Central Coast and more in Ventura County. There is a wind advisory across all of Ventura County until 3:00 pm. Gusts will reach 40 mph on the coast and 50 mph in the mountains.
