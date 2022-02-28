ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s Physical Stores: A Double-Edged Sword

By Ciro Ribeiro
 5 days ago

“It’s almost like the grocery business is an expensive hobby,” said Jake Dollarhide, the CEO of Longbow Asset Management, referring to Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report entry into the U.S. grocery market, while racking up massive expenses.

Grocery is the fastest-growing segment of Amazon’s physical stores, but it still hasn't shown any signs of solid development. Should Amazon abandon its efforts to grow in the brick-and-mortar segment? The answer may not be so simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKvt0_0eR76SMt00
Figure 1:  Amazon’s Physical Stores: A Double-Edged Sword Amazon Maven | Daniel Martins

A Financial Loss

Amazon’s physical stores haven't shown satisfying sales growth. The company acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, but not only hasn't it been able to capture any significant portion of the market yet, it also hasn't shown any sign of solid growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6Uyd_0eR76SMt00
Figure 2: Amazon's percentage growth YoY versus quarter. Amazon's fillings

CNBC author Annie Palmer has argued that, under Jeff Bezos’ leadership, Amazon shareholders were lenient with physical stores' performance, as the stock climbed nearly 400% in his last five years as CEO.

On Andy Jassy’s watch, however, the stock has been walking sideways. In Palmer’s words, this “gives investors a reason to start looking for things they don’t like.”

An Opportunity Gain

Amazon may be far from dominating the grocery market (it has 2.4% of share, while the leader, Walmart, holds 18%). But Bezos’s behemoth has indeed become the largest apparel retailer in the U.S.

Now the company plans to consolidate its presence in the clothing industry by introducing a massive 30,000-square-foot store, Amazon Style. Although e-commerce grows faster than physical retailing, brick-and mortar still represents the vast majority of U.S. retail sales (see the chart below). So this physical expansion seems to make sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsFAn_0eR76SMt00
Figure 3: Retail ecommerce sales share, by product category. eMarketer

As eMarketer author Zak Stambor wrote, physical stores allow Amazon to gather data about offline consumption patterns as well as enhancing Amazon’s ecosystem. Physical locations in highly trafficked areas strengthen the brand, provide a “test lab” where in-store technologies can be tested, and allow customers to return items they purchased online.

Conclusion

By definition, retail is a game for those who are willing to bear the losses before making any profits. Even Amazon, the largest U.S. online retailer, struggles to make significant profits — its real strength lies in AWS, not on e-commerce.

I personally don't think Amazon really intends to profit from its brick-and-mortar businesses. The company’s real strategy seems to be strengthening its ecosystem.

Therefore, I believe simply analyzing Amazon’s physical stores' financial performance may not tell the whole narrative, as the company tries to gain shares from its tech innovations. That could still take some time (and money) before it proves to be reasonable.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread’s user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock’s fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)

