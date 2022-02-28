Black History Month: How the Old Settlers helped build Mecosta County

Joe Lett's Bundy Hill Lumber Camp, circa 1900. Pictured is Dick Sleet, holding the horses, and George Norman, standing to his left. (Courtesy of Diana Green, OSRW secretary )

They were homesteaders, farmers, lumbermen, and scholars. They cleared the land, pulled stumps and owned lumber camps. They built schools, roads and railroads. Known collectively as The Old Settlers of Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm counties, the first Blacks who settled the region created a foundation for future generations.

The first Black settlers arrived in the early 1860s, not long after the Michigan state legislature authorized the organization of Mecosta County in 1859. (The county boundaries previously had been set in 1840). Many were drawn by the Homestead Act of 1862, which gave homesteaders up to 160 acres of public land regardless of race or gender. They settled in the communities of Bingen/Buckshoey and Beggie Hollow.

Never heard of Bingen, Buckshoey and Beggie Hollow? You may know them better as by their current names of Remus and Millbrook.

Bingen (also known as Buckshoey) was located in Morton Township Section 13 and Wheatland Township Section 18. The first documented Black Settler in Mecosta County, James (Jim) Guy, bought 160 acres in this area. (President Abraham Lincoln signed his deed in 1861).

According to the booklet, “The Old Settlers: Bingen Michigan Homesteaders,” available at osrw.org, other settlers who arrived with the Guy family included Thomas Cross, Gabriel and Harvey Green, Dan Pointer, Charles Rice, Harrison Harding, and the Gingrich family. Later settlers would include Isaac and Millie Berry. In the 1860s, Blacks owned most of the area.

The Bingen name became official in 1877, and the area got a post office. But three years later, Bingen was renamed Remus, after William John Remus.

Prior to the establishment of Millbrook in 1865, Blacks began settling in what was then known as Beggie Hollow. Most of the village of Millbrook/Beggie Hollow was located in Millbrook Township in southeastern Mecosta County, but it also extended into Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and the adjacent townships of Rolland and Broomfield in Isabella County.

According to the booklet, “Millbrook Michigan: Black Pioneer Settlers, 1860s,” available at osrw.org, about 60 Black families settled in the area in the 1860s and 70s. Some of the earliest settlers included Grandison and Susan Norman, Marquis and Joanna (Cummings) Norman, William and Harriett (Flowers) Cummings and Thomas and Maria(h) Pointer.

By 1873, Blacks owned 1,392 acres in Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm counties, according to oldsettlersreunion.com.

The Old Settlers also played a part in the logging boom in the mid- to late-1800s. As the homesteaders cleared their newly obtained land for farming, the lumber would be hauled by horse drawn wagons to area mills and railroads.

Logging camps also sprang up, notably Joe Lett’s Bundy Hill Camp on the Squaw branch of the Chippewa River and the Skinner Camp. Photos in a slideshow video on the osrw.org website show Black settlers standing on piles of logs loaded on horse-drawn wagons. According to the captions with the photos, Old Settlers who worked at the lumber camp included Dick Sleet, George and Dan Norman, William and John Todd, Lon Seaton and Bessie Green-Jackson, who became the camp cook at Bundy Hill at age 15.

EDUCATIONAL TRAILBLAZERS

The Old Settlers also built several one room schoolhouses, including Oberlin School, McCabe School, Little River School, Cross School, and Joe Lett School. According to oldsettlersreunion.com, the school year ran from after the harvest season ended to the first severe cold snap, then picked up again in spring until planting time.

Emma Norman-Todd, the first Black graduate of Central Michigan University, attended grade school at the Joe Lett School near Bundy Hill. According to the booklet, “Old Settlers Education Trailblazers,” available at osrw.org, Emma drove a horse and buggy every day to what was then called Central Michigan Normal School. In the winter, she stayed on the Chippewa Indian Reservation in Mount Pleasant. After obtaining the highest-level teaching certificate, she returned to her hometown to teach at the Nostrant School, which replaced the Joe Lett school after it burned down in 1910.

Another Old Settler, Mary Moore, of Remus, also returned to her hometown to share her collegiate education. After studying piano at Ferris State Institute (Class of 1913-1914), she taught music lessons in Remus for years.

The Old Settler who perhaps went the furthest in her educational studies was Merze Tate, of Blanchard. She started her journey at McCabe School, a one room schoolhouse in Millbrook. According to the “Old Settlers Education Trailblazers” booklet, “She earned the highest scholastic record at Western and became the first ‘Colored’ American at Western Michigan Teachers' College to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree.”

After earning a master’s degree from the Teachers College at Columbia University, “Merze became the first ‘Colored’ American woman to enroll at Oxford University where she studied European diplomatic history, advanced economics and world trade, international relations, and international law. By June 1935, she completed her studies and received a Bachelor of Literature Degree from Oxford, becoming the first Black American, man or woman, to receive that degree.”

Merze obtained her Ph.D. in government at Harvard University and Radcliff College, and then spent the rest of her career teaching at Morgan State College and Howard University, as well as authoring seven books.

For more information on the Old Settlers, visit oldsettlersreunion.com and osrw.org.