ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UN urged to tackle plastic trash 'epidemic' with treaty

By Tony KARUMBA
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzbNC_0eR74wa900
UN environment chief Inger Andersen said there was a groundswell of public support for urgent action on plastic /AFP/File

The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday where nations are being urged to adopt the blueprint for a landmark global treaty to reduce plastic pollution.

Representatives from more than 100 nations are expected to agree on a broad template for a world-first treaty on plastic waste over three days of in-person and virtual deliberations.

The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) was told plastic had been found on the remotest beaches, in the air and soil, and within tiny fish and the human bloodstream.

"Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic of its own," said UNEA president Espen Barth Eide.

The world had a chance to make history by mounting a coordinated global response to tackle the scourge, said UN environment chief Inger Andersen.

"The world is watching to see what member states will do over the next few days," Andersen, the head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), told the assembly.

International negotiators have thrashed out the draft framework for a treaty and UN member states are expected to name an intergovernmental committee to finalise the details.

That process could take another two years at least.

- 'Ticking time bomb' -

Andersen said there was a groundswell of public support for urgent action on plastic, and it was critical that nations delivered on expectations.

"A huge responsibility sits on our shoulders," Andersen said, adding that a strong plastics treaty would be the most significant coup for the environment since the Paris climate agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reIMl_0eR74wa900
A 30-foot high monument entitled 'Turn off the plastics tap' by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong stands outside the venue for the UN Environment Assembly /AFP/File

A number of competing proposals were merged into a single document ahead of the UN gathering, said sources with close knowledge of the negotiations.

"With such broad support from governments, business and civil society we expect UNEA to adopt a decision that confirms there will be a robust and legally binding treaty," said Eirik Lindebjerg from WWF.

Environment and civil society groups are pushing for a treaty that addresses pollution at all stages along the plastic life cycle -- from its source as a raw material made from oil and gas, to its sustainable use, recycling and safe disposal

"Plastic pollution is a deadly ticking time bomb; a solution that matches the scale of the problem is not only critical but non-negotiable," said Erastus Ooko from Greenpeace Africa.

Less than 10 percent of the 460 million tonnes of plastic produced in 2019 was recycled, according to the OECD, with most ending up in landfill or the oceans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UN countries to create treaty to fight plastic pollution

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — United Nations countries have agreed to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, rivers and landscape. The U.N. Environment Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday at its meeting in Kenya’s capital Nairobi for a resolution “to end plastic pollution.”...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Treaty#Greenpeace#Oceans#Unea#Unep
AFP

Myanmar junta strips shadow gov members of citizenship

Myanmar's junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi's toppled administration, it said Saturday. Ousted lawmakers formed the "National Unity Government" weeks after the military's power-grab last year, and have vowed to overturn the coup. The NUG has since been declared a "terrorist" organisation by the junta. Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa -- who goes by one name -- minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.
POLITICS
sciencealert.com

World First as UN Begins Creation of 'Historic' Global Treaty on Plastic Waste

The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution in what has been hailed a watershed moment for the planet. Nearly 200 nations at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi unanimously agreed to create an intergovernmental committee to negotiate and finalize a legally binding plastics treaty by 2024.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Hundreds of NGOs call for import ban on Russian oil, gas

Hundreds of civil society groups and NGOs Friday called on governments worldwide to "reject and ban any import of fossil fuels from Russia" in order to cut off the main source of revenue for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Countries should not simply replace Russian-produced fossil fuels with coal, oil and gas from other countries in order to avoid the worst ravages of global warming, the NGOs warned.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: diplomats 

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats said Friday. After this public session, the 15 members of the council will confer behind closed doors to discuss a possible draft resolution, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP. This latter meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vox

Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

United States returns pillaged skull, golden objects to France

The United States has returned a set of illegally obtained artifacts, including a skull from the Parisian catacombs and golden ingots from an Atlantic shipwreck, to their rightful owner -- the French state. The skull originated in the Parisian catacombs, extensive caverns created in the late 18th century to house relocated remains from local cemeteries.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Brazil exits recession, but faces tough year

Brazil exited recession in the fourth quarter, the government said Friday, though weak growth and high inflation still dog Latin America's biggest economy as President Jair Bolsonaro gears up to seek re-election in October. But the economy remains a headache for far-right leader Bolsonaro, with growth still weak and inflation hitting Brazilian households hard.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

The Russian Elite Can’t Stand the Sanctions

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union had barely announced sanctions on overseas Russian wealth when the oligarchs began to whine and protest. That meant the policy—enacted after Russia invaded Ukraine—was working as intended, to punish Russia’s elites for supporting President Vladimir Putin. By last weekend in Moscow, the Russian-state-television host Vladimir Solovyev raged on camera over what the sanctions would mean for him personally: loss of access to his two luxury homes in Lake Como, Italy, near the villa of George Clooney.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Incredibly reckless’: US Ambassador says world avoided catastrophe ‘by the grace of God’ after Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia plant

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday told the UN Security Council a “nuclear catastrophe” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power station had only been averted “by the grace of God” and called the attack on the facility “incredibly reckless” and a “dangerous new escalation” in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.On Thursday, Russian forces began shelling the Zaporizhzhia facility — the largest nuclear power generating station in Europe — causing a fire to break out at one of the buildings at the six-reactor complex. Ukraine latest – live updatesNone of the facility’s VVR pressurised water reactors — which are...
POLITICS
AFP

Cuba hails US decision to partially reopen Havana consulate

Cuba on Friday hailed the US decision to partially reopen its consulate in Havana, which has been closed since 2017 following alleged "sonic attacks." Washington reduced the US mission to its bare minimum five years ago when then-president Donald Trump accused Havana of carrying out "sonic attacks" against embassy staff.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Calls to boycott Coca-Cola grow after company refuses to pull out of Russia

Calls to boycott Coca-Cola products reached a fever pitch Friday afternoon as the beverage company reportedly signaled it would continue doing business in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine. Three Ukrainian supermarket chains announced they would remove Coca-Cola products from their shelves, and #BoycottCocaCola became the No. 1 national trending...
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy