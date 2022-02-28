ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

EMA Recommends Approval of Novel Immunotherapy for Rare Uveal Melanoma

By Pavankumar Kamat
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting a marketing authorisation for tebentafusp (Kimmtrak; Immunocore), a novel immunotherapy agent for the first-line treatment of uveal melanoma. The recommendation by the CHMP comes just a month after the drug's approval...

www.medscape.com

Nature.com

A decade of checkpoint blockade immunotherapy in melanoma: understanding the molecular basis for immune sensitivity and resistance

Ten years since the immune checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab was approved for advanced melanoma, it is time to reflect on the lessons learned regarding modulation of the immune system to treat cancer and on novel approaches to further extend the efficacy of current and emerging immunotherapies. Here, we review the studies that led to our current understanding of the melanoma immune microenvironment in humans and the mechanistic work supporting these observations. We discuss how this information is guiding more precise analyses of the mechanisms of action of immune checkpoint blockade and novel immunotherapeutic approaches. Lastly, we review emerging evidence supporting the negative impact of melanoma metabolic adaptation on anti-tumor immunity and discuss how to counteract such mechanisms for more successful use of immunotherapy.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Immunocore Kimmtrak for eye cancer backed by EMA panel for EU approval

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) said a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of its drug Kimmtrak (tebentafusp) to treat HLA-A 02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a type of cancer affecting the eye. The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Moderna COVID vaccine recommended by EMA for children 6-11 years old

An advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has recommended that Moderna's (MRNA +11.5%) COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children 6 to 11 years old. The recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is based on data from a study in the age group showing that that the immune response to the lower dose of the vaccine, known as Spikevax (50 µg), was comparable to that seen with the higher dose (100 µg) in 18- to 25-year-olds.
KIDS
Benzinga

BioNTech, Medigene Ink Immunotherapy Pact Against Cancer

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Medigene AG have entered a multi-target research collaboration to develop T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies against cancer. The initial term of the collaboration is three years. Medigene will contribute its proprietary TCR discovery platform to develop TCRs against multiple solid tumor targets nominated by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Region-based analysis of rare genomic variants in whole-genome sequencing datasets reveal two novel Alzheimer's disease-associated genes: DTNB and DLG2

Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI),. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a genetically complex disease for which nearly 40 loci have now been identified via genome-wide association studies (GWAS). We attempted to identify groups of rare variants (alternate allele frequency <0.01) associated with AD in a region-based, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) association study (rvGWAS) of two independent AD family datasets (NIMH/NIA; 2247 individuals; 605 families). Employing a sliding window approach across the genome, we identified several regions that achieved association p values <10âˆ’6, using the burden test or the SKAT statistic. The genomic region around the dystobrevin beta (DTNB) gene was identified with the burden and SKAT test and replicated in case/control samples from the ADSP study reaching genome-wide significance after meta-analysis (pmeta"‰="‰4.74"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8). SKAT analysis also revealed region-based association around the Discs large homolog 2 (DLG2) gene and replicated in case/control samples from the ADSP study (pmeta"‰="‰1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In conclusion, in a region-based rvGWAS of AD we identified two novel AD genes, DLG2 and DTNB, based on association with rare variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Review of bi-specific therapies in uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma is a rare subtype of melanoma that once metastatic portends a poor prognosis. Likely due to the distinct differences in biology, metastatic potential, and immunologic profile as compared to cutaneous melanoma, uveal melanoma's response to immune checkpoint inhibition has been disappointing. Bi-specific fusion protein therapies (T cell engagers) are a novel strategy to forcibly bridge the immune system with a target on a cancer cell. This approach has been explored in a number of cancer types and has recently demonstrated success in uveal melanoma. Tebentafusp, a first in class ImmTAC (Immune-mobilizing monoclonal TCRs against cancer), has now shown an overall survival benefit when compared to investigator's choice. This review aims to summarize the experience with this first in class bi-specific T cell engager as well as highlight bi-specifics as a novel treatment strategy in uveal melanoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Engineering IL-2 for immunotherapy of autoimmunity and cancer

Preclinical studies of the T cell growth factor activity of IL-2 resulted in this cytokine becoming the first immunotherapy to be approved nearly 30"‰years ago by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of cancer. Since then, we have learnt the important role of IL-2 in regulating tolerance through regulatory T cells (Treg cells) besides promoting immunity through its action on effector T cells and memory T cells. Another pivotal event in the history of IL-2 research was solving the crystal structure of IL-2 bound to its tripartite receptor, which spurred the development of cell type-selective engineered IL-2 products. These new IL-2 analogues target Treg cells to counteract the dysregulated immune system in the context of autoimmunity and inflammatory disorders or target effector T cells, memory T cells and natural killer cells to enhance their antitumour responses. IL-2 biologics have proven to be effective in preclinical studies and clinical assessment of some is now underway. These studies will soon reveal whether engineered IL-2 biologics are truly capable of harnessing the IL-2"“IL-2 receptor pathway as effective monotherapies or combination therapies for autoimmunity and cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New precision technology for human glioma immunotherapy

In recent years, great advances have been made in the development of new successful immunotherapies to treat cancer. CAR T-cell therapy and antibody treatments are two types of targeted immunotherapies that have revolutionized areas of cancer care. However, there are still significant challenges in the identification of cancer cell surface proteins as targets for immunotherapies. A research group at Lund University in Sweden is well on the way and have now published their findings in PNAS.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long-term relative survival in uveal melanoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis

A large proportion of patients with uveal melanoma develop metastases and succumb to their disease. Reports on the size of this proportion vary considerably. PubMed, Web of Science and Embase were searched for articles published after 1980. Studies with â‰¥100 patients reporting â‰¥five-year relative survival rates were included. Studies solely reporting Kaplan-Meier estimates and cumulative incidences were not considered, due to risk for competing risk bias and classification errors. A meta-analysis was performed using random-effects and weighted averages models, as well as a combined estimate based on curve fitting.
CANCER
NBC News

ADA-approved and expert-recommended electric toothbrushes for kids

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Pediatric dentists say that taking care of your...
SHOPPING
biospace.com

Healx’s AI Platform Draws Novel Connections in Myriad Rare Diseases

February 28 was Rare Disease Day, a movement intentionally scheduled on the rarest day of the year to raise international awareness surrounding rare diseases. Healx, a U.K.-based biotech company, brings the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to rare disease research with an ultimate focus on improving patient outcomes. In 2014,...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Researchers find natural mechanism to sensitize cancer to immunotherapy

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center found that a cytokine, a category of protein that acts as messengers in the body, and a fatty acid can work together to trigger a type of cell death previously defined by studies with synthetic molecules. The study, published in Cancer...
CANCER

