Cruise lines are removing stops in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Norwegian Cruise Line is among those canceling stops in Russia.

Norwegian Cruise Line

  • Several cruise lines have announced the removal of Russia from their itineraries.
  • Norwegian Cruise Lines, Viking Cruises, and Atlas Ocean Voyages replaced Russia with other locations.
  • The cruise lines say the removal is in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Cruise lines are removing port days in Russia from their itineraries in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine , Travel and Leisure reports.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Oceania Cruises — all owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — have canceled stops in St. Petersburg, the publication initially reported.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed to Insider on Monday that these stops had been removed due to the "safety and security of our guests, crew and communities" amid the "escalated situation between Russia and Ukraine."

Regent Seven Seas has also canceled stops in Solovetsky Islands, Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, and Odesa, Ukraine, from its itineraries, USA Today reports.

Guests due to sail with Regent Seven Seas were informed in a memo from the cruise line that the changes were made "due to the escalated situation between Russia and Ukraine" and that a revised itinerary would be shared in due course, according to Travel and Leisure's Alison Fox.

A spokesperson for Viking Cruises confirmed to Insider on Monday that all 2022 departures on its Kyiv, Black Sea, and Bucharest itinerary have been canceled.

Meanwhile, Atlas Ocean Voyages has replaced stops in St. Petersburg with stops in Kotka and Mariehamn in Finland and Saaremaa in Estonia, the cruise line announced in a press release.

Alberto Aliberti, the president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, said in the press release that the changes were made for the "safety and comfort" of guests and crew members.

"With unrest in Eastern Europe, we have adjusted our voyages and replaced our Russia calls with equally exciting and charming destinations in Finland and Estonia," Aliberti said. "Guests will enjoy these unique and rarely visited destinations and immersive shore excursions to take in the rich cultures and breathtaking vistas of the Baltic."

Cunard, a UK-based cruise line owned by Carnival, announced on Monday that it would also be altering its itineraries.

"In light of the current situation with Russia and Ukraine we will be amending itineraries on Baltic cruises," a spokesperson for the company wrote on Twitter . "Our top priority is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew members, shoreside employees and the people in the places we touch and we will advise guests of the changes as soon as possible."

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with airstrikes and shelling in the early hours of Thursday morning in an invasion that had been feared for weeks, something that President Vladimir Putin called a "peace-keeping operation." The airstrikes have hit several regions including the nation's capital, Kyiv, and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv .

Representatives for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Viking Cruises, and Atlas Ocean Voyages did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

