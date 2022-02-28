It's NFL draft season! Prospects descend on Indianapolis this week for scouting combine
It's a big week on the NFL calendar as the annual scouting combine, featuring 324 college football players auditioning for teams ahead of the draft, commences this week in Indianapolis .
The on-field action gets going Thursday. Before then, we look at who you should keep an eye on – and who turned heads in the past.
- 9 prospects with something to prove in Indianapolis .
- 10 combine stars who went on to be draft busts .
- 10 most head-turning performances in combine history .
NFL news, notes and analysis
- Aaron Rodgers didn't say anything definitive about his future during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" – but he did tells us about his cleanse . So there's that. The Packers, though, would love to have Rodgers back .
- Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he would be shocked if Tom Brady came out of retirement . One place TB12 is set to appear? A movie he is also producing .
- The Bucs have another unexpected hole to fill after Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet announced his retirement Sunday at just 28 years old .
- Eric Bieniemy not getting hired (at this point) will go down as one of the great mysteries of this era , our Mike Freeman writes.
- Brian Flores said he declined to sign a separation agreement with the Dolphins and says he hasn't spoken with Bill Belichick following their now-infamous text exchange.
- The legal team for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been aggressively probing the backgrounds of his accusers .
- Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ken Burrough, the last player in NFL history to wear No. 00, died Thursday at 73 .
Looking ahead to 2022
- Which NFL team is closest to winning its first Super Bowl? : The Bengals came oh, so close to winning their first Lombardi Trophy, but they appear to be in good position to break from the ranks of the teams that have never celebrated on Super Sunday .
- Primed for a breakthrough? : Five NFL teams that can take a major step forward this offseason .
- NFL franchise tag recommendations : The NFL franchise tag deadline is closing in. Our Nate Davis examined the salary cap situation for all 32 teams and came up with a franchise tag suggestion for each.
