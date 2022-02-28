ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's NFL draft season! Prospects descend on Indianapolis this week for scouting combine

By Jace Evans, USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Former Mississippi QB Matt Corral is one of the players at the combine with something to prove. Matt Bush, USA TODAY Sports

It's a big week on the NFL calendar as the annual scouting combine, featuring 324 college football players auditioning for teams ahead of the draft, commences this week in Indianapolis .

Be sure to check out nfl.usatoday.com frequently for all the latest updates from Indy – including a look at the players who could turn heads and potential sleepers later this week.

The on-field action gets going Thursday. Before then, we look at who you should keep an eye on – and who turned heads in the past.

