Canada has approved a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine for adults. The vaccine by Medicago is the world’s first plant-based vaccine approved against COVID-19. Health Canada has cleared it for use in adults, and it is the sixth COVID-19 vaccine to be cleared in the country. It is a two-dose vaccine and uses an adjuvant, a substance that enhances immune system response to the presence of an antigen.

