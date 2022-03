Thousands of Moroccans staged nationwide protests Sunday to complain about the soaring prices of fuel and other essential commodities.The North African kingdom is the latest of several countries to see public anger erupt over high global energy prices, which are driving decades-high inflation numbers around the world.The Moroccan demonstrations coincide with the 11th anniversary of the wave of protests known as the Feb. 20 movement, inspired by the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings that took place around the region in 2011. In the capital of Rabat, a protest took place outside the parliament building. Holding placards, protesters chanted slogans against...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO