Supreme Court to hear a case that could limit the EPA's power to fight climate change

By Nina Totenberg Ryan Ellingson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a major environmental case that could hobble the ability of federal agencies to regulate air pollution — and potentially, much more. The case has been years in the making. It began in 2009 when the Obama administration faced an unpleasant...

