'CODA' wins big at SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. It was a night when the pundit-predicted Oscar-season frontrunners The Power of the Dog and Belfast came up empty, and longer shots like CODA and The Eyes of Tammy Faye won key races that promise to add a bit more suspense as we glide toward the Oscars.
The big movie winner of the night, CODA, was one I saw coming and in my Notes on the Season column on Friday predicted both of its victories for Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award and first to win two since he was also...
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
The View cohost Joy Behar never shies away from speaking her mind on the hit ABC talk show. She made her debut on the program during its inaugural season in 1997, getting candid several times on the program about her personal life and relationships. The comedian was married twice, first to Joe Behar, and then to Steve Janowitz since 2011.
Elton John has paid tribute to "magical" Shane Warne, whose death shocked the world on Friday. Posting a picture with Shane and his ex-fiance Elizaberth Hurley, Elton sent his sympathies to the family of Shane and to those of late cricket player Rod Marsh, who also passed away on 4 March.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time.
“I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…”
It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Halle...
In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. The ceremony, held Sunday at...
The inimitable Brendan Fraser has once again showed the world why he's so adored, after expressing genuine surprise at the fact that he's so beloved by so many. The star of classic adventure movies like The Mummy and George Of The Jungle has been enjoying a supremely well-deserved career comeback, and fans have been celebrating with him every step of the way.
Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
In a major triumph for deaf representation in Hollywood, the ensemble of "CODA" clinched the top prize Sunday at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. After receiving two SAG nominations, the heartwarming Apple TV+ dramedy about a child of deaf adults (CODA) won them both, including the coveted award for performance by a cast in a motion picture. Unlike any previous SAG Award film ensemble winner, "CODA" centers on multiple deaf characters portrayed by deaf actors.
Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Christopher Coleman says he achieved a life-long dream appearing on the show. However, he’s faced some criticism online after his episode hit the air Tuesday night. Coleman appeared alongside fellow contestants Thomas Lipscomb and Laura Machado. The puzzle “Another feather in your cap” went...
Documentary "Writing With Fire," by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, puts the spotlight on the women journalists working for Indian newspaper Khabar Lahariya. (March 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e6994e2240c24214a6b33bd431deceab.
Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
Troy Kotsur is making history. The CODA star became the first deaf actor to win an individual Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. "I've been a [SAG] member since 2001, so...
Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars.
The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
Things appear to be even more unsettling between Kanye "Ye" West and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's, current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that is Kim is hoping "Kanye will move on from publicly mentioning her or Pete." "Kim is upset because Pete has been nothing but kind...
Comments / 0