Chicago, IL

The Mask Mandate is over in Illinois…Here’s what you need to know!

 5 days ago

It's been a long time coming and it begins...

Where will you need to wear a mask come Feb. 28?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The state’s indoor mask requirement will be lifted on Feb. 28 but there are still several locations that you will need to keep your face coverings on. According to officials, people can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules […]
Are There ‘Farting Deer’ Signs in Illinois?

This is a real thing is Iowa. Road signs that warn travelers about deer that fart...what?. The road is called "380" in Iowa and apparently over the summer of 2021, there was an issue with deer and their gas. I mean if you think about it, a deer's diet is pretty rough and could lead to some serious toot build up.
10 Reasons You Might Want to Think Twice About Moving to Wisconsin

For the record, I am a firm believer that any town, city, or state you live in is as good as you make it. Crime is everywhere, there just happens to be more of it in higher populated places, that's just facts. I tell people that are new to Rockford all the time, "if you get it in your head to hate Rockford you will, if you are determined to love it, you absolutely will".
Shutting Down Eisenhower Expressway To Do Stunts Doesn’t Even Warrant Penalties; Illinois Lawmakers Want To Change That

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was the video that left so many of us, and you, shocked – people standing in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway while drivers did donuts. Believe it or not, such acts won’t land someone in jail. But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, that could be changing following our investigation. The push for a change in the law from Springfield is designed to give law enforcement the backing to crack down on what happened along the outbound Ike near Racine Avenue back in December. Apparently, lawmakers saw our report about the group that blocked the expressway...
