ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The 1-Minute Market Report - February 27, 2022

By Erik Conley
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are in a rolling bear market, with 43% of all stocks down 20% or more. The S&P 500 is down 8.0% from its January 3 high. The index rose 0.8% last week, but we're still not out of the woods. This rally will not hold. The 1-Minute Market...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but is growing rapidly and is capitalizing on traction with larger customers. I rate shares a buy but note that investors may wish to wait until after earnings before initiating a position.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Can't Save The Market This Time

Jay Powell will go before Congress starting tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday will be interesting days, with Jay Powell expected to appear before Congress and likely to take a grilling. Financial services and banking committee members will need to be tough on Powell to show they're fighting inflation and avoid being voted out of office in November's mid-term elections.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley tacks $10 risk premium to price forecast, sees $125 oil in bull case

Sunday, Goldman raised their one-month Brent oil price forecast to $115, and Tuesday Morgan Stanley lifted their Q2 Brent forecast to $110 from $100, citing a geopolitical risk premium (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE). Both banks highlight that war in Ukraine has yet to impact physical supplies, with both banks indicating markets are tight and inventories are falling, even with Russia producing at full capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Fed#Nasdaq#Healthcare#Lockheed#Lmt#General Dynamics#Gd
Seeking Alpha

COMEX Gold And Silver Prices

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is building a "war premium" into the price of COMEX gold, and this premium will persist for as long as the conflict continues. As anyone who has watched the precious metals for any amount of time will tell you, price rallies on geopolitical concerns rarely hold. The same might be true today. However, do not make the mistake of thinking that the current rally in gold and silver is based solely upon geopolitics. There's a lot more going on at present, and those drivers will persist regardless of the outcome of the Ukraine Crisis.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy