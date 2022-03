Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Loop Alliance has been publishing monthly reports that track physical and economic activity downtown, including pedestrian counts, CTA and Metra ridership, parking volumes, and occupancy of hotels and office buildings. Now, with over 20 months of data, the jagged lines on the CLA report have become a fair indicator of the collective mood during a public health crisis that has dragged on longer than anyone expected. The theme of the January 2022 report mirrors conversations I’ve had over the last six weeks, along the lines of, “Omicron is really disheartening but, hey, we’re better off than we were this time last winter.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO