ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

This drug may relieve painful ‘long covid’ symptoms

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnQsY_0eR705T500
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

In a new study from the University of California, Irvine, researchers found antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning.

The effects of COVID-19 on individuals range from mild symptoms to several weeks of illness to ailments including brain fog, joint pain, exercise intolerance, and fatigue that last for months after the initial infection.

The clinical term for these lingering long COVID-19 effects is post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, for which there is no standard treatment.

In the study, the team reported two healthy, active middle-aged women with ‘long COVID’ who found, by chance, that antihistamines led to greatly enhanced daily function, now sustained for almost a year.

Both took over-the-counter antihistamines to treat other conditions—the first one had triggered her dairy allergy by eating cheese, ­and the other had run out of the allergy medication she usually took—and experienced improved cognition and much less fatigue the next morning.

The first woman’s long COVID-19 symptoms also included exercise intolerance, chest pain, headaches, a rash, and bruising, while the second coped with joint and abdominal pain, as well as the rashes and lesions known as “COVID toes.”

In the first case, the woman didn’t take another antihistamine for 72 hours; when her symptoms reappeared, she took the medication and again found relief.

With guidance from her primary health care provider, who prescribed her an antihistamine, she began a daily dosage that has strongly decreased her other long COVID-19 symptoms.

She reported that she has regained 90% of her pre-COVID-19 daily function.

In the second case, the woman took a different over-the-counter antihistamine as a substitute for what she had taken for years to manage her seasonal allergies.

After noting that her long COVID-19 fatigue and cognition had improved, she continued to take it daily along with other allergy medicine.

Her course of treatment, which now includes both over-the-counter medications, has also strongly reduced her additional long COVID-19 symptoms. She reported that she has regained 95% of her pre-illness functioning.

Previous studies have similarly shown the potential benefit of antihistamines as treatment for long COVID

The team says if patients wish to try OTC antihistamines, I urge them to do so under medical supervision.

And because providers may not know about new potential treatments, they encourage patients to be active in their care and consider taking research and case reports to appointments with providers so they can help create a regimen that will work.

If you care about COVID, please read studies that more than one third of COVID-19 patients suffer from ‘long-COVID’, and these existing drugs can kill COVID-19 virus.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about new drug combo that could effectively treat COVID-19 infection, and results showing a new way to prevent many COVID-19 variant.

The study is published in The Journal for Nurse Practitioners and was conducted by Melissa Pinto et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Covid#Allergy Symptoms#Allergy Treatment#Allergy Medication
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
deseret.com

These COVID-19 symptoms are worrying doctors right now

The coronavirus pandemic is slowing down at the moment as coronavirus cases continue to drop across the world. However, doctors are still expressing concern over another type of COVID-19 symptoms — long COVID. What’s happening: COVID-19 survivors across the world are feeling long-term side effects from their coronavirus infection,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy