ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How to manage your back pain

By NIH
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCmEp_0eR6zzRp00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Is your back hurting? You’re in good company.

In any 3-month period, about 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has at least one day of back pain, mostly in the lower back.

The back is a complicated structure. Its center is the spine, which is made up of 33 bones called vertebrae, stacked in a column.

The nerves of the spinal cord run in a tunnel through the middle of those bones. Spongy discs between the vertebrae act as cushions. Ligaments and tendons hold everything together.

A lot of things can go wrong with your back. A strained muscle or a problem with a disc or a bone can cause pain.

Back pain might also arise from a fracture or tumor. Much of the time, though, it’s impossible to tell what’s making your back hurt.

“We rarely find out exactly what it is,” says Dr. Gunnar Andersson, an orthopedic surgeon at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “As long as it stays as back pain, we are typically not that concerned.”

Your back naturally changes as you get older. Discs degenerate and arthritis may develop in the small joints of the back. Those changes may show up on an MRI or other types of imaging scans.

But such changes to the back are also seen in a lot of people who don’t have back pain. So it’s hard to know if the changes are actually what’s causing the pain.

People with obesity are more likely to have low back pain, as are people who smoke. Back pain is also more common in people who don’t exercise much, or in people who are mostly inactive but have occasional bursts of exercise.

The good news is most back pain goes away by itself. For a new pain in the back, Andersson says he usually advises taking over-the-counter medications for the pain and staying away from activity that is hard on the back—lifting, carrying, bending, and twisting.

“Then, wait for the problem to disappear, which it will in the great majority of people over a few weeks,” he says.

But for some people, the pain continues. If your back hurts most of the time for more than 3 months, you have chronic back pain.

What doctors do about chronic pain depends on the source of the pain. Some chronic back pain requires prolonged medical attention. If the pain comes from a fracture or tumor, those problems can be treated.

Surgery can help if the pain is caused by a ruptured (herniated) disc or certain other conditions like spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spinal column, which can put pressure on the nerves) or degenerative spondylolisthesis (when one vertebra slips over another). But surgery isn’t the right choice for everyone.

There are many treatment options for back pain, so be sure to talk to your health care provider about which approach is right for you. For most people, even chronic pain eventually clears up without surgery.

The most important thing, Andersson says, is not to let the pain take over. Research has shown that patients who stay active are better off. Just be sure to avoid activities that might strain the back.

“It’s important not to succumb to the pain and become afraid of moving,” Andersson says. “It doesn’t seem to make much difference what you do, as long as you stay active.”

If you care about pain management, please read studies about a new way to provide pain relief without side effects, and diabetes may increase risk of back pain.

For more information about wellness, please see recent studies about an effective way to reduce back pain, and results showing that her pain seemed muscular. It was actually a heart attack.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Can people with diabetes eat bananas?

When you think of carbohydrates, you probably think of bread, pasta, and potatoes. But carbs are also in grains, legumes, starchy vegetables, milk, yogurt, and fruit. They’re one of the three main energy sources in our food and they provide the body’s preferred fuel source for the brain, nervous system, and exercising muscles: glucose.
HEALTH
KARK

Back pain: When to get help

(Baptist Health) – It’s true that most back pain goes away on its own with time. But it’s OK to contact your doctor if you have concerns or questions. And in some cases, you should definitely consult a physician. To get an idea of whether your symptoms...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Management#Chronic Pain#Pain Medicine#Low Back Pain#Mri
KXAN

Best acupuncture pen for lower back pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which acupuncture pen for lower back pain is best?. Acupuncture can be an effective and safe go-to therapy for chronic back pain, but if you’re worried about the needle pain, an acupuncture pen is a great way to enjoy the relaxing and pain-relieving benefits of this therapy without the needles.
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Alternatives to opioids for pain management

Q: I’m having a knee replaced, and my doctor is going to prescribe me opioids to manage the post-op pain. Should I take them? I am afraid of becoming addicted. A: First, I want to say that for acute pain from a difficult surgery, opioids can be the best medication, and your chance of addiction, if your doctor prescribes a low dose for limited days, is very low. Risks do go up, however, if you struggle with other dependencies, such as alcohol, nicotine or other drugs.
HEALTH
Lockhaven Express

Managing varicose vein pain

There are many misconceptions about varicose veins, or the twisted, swollen, dark blue or purple-colored veins that bulge beneath the skin’s surface. Some examples of these myths are that the veins are just a cosmetic concern, they only affect women of a certain age, and that they appear more often in active people. However, the truth is varicose veins are common and can affect anyone — about one third of all adults have them. You are more likely to experience varicose veins if you:
LOCK HAVEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Advance

Anti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain

Our bodies need proper nutrition to function at the best level. March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a great time to begin putting a plan in place to assess your eating habits and make changes for your best overall health. This week, our focus is nutrition and how...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What exercises should people with hip arthritis avoid?

People with hip arthritis can use exercise as a way to improve their mobility and reduce pain and stiffness. However, certain types of exercises may worsen the pain. The most common form of hip arthritis is osteoarthritis (OA). OA is a common joint disease that affects more than. adults in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy