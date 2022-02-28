ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Orange Mound Sunday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Pendleton just before 9 p.m.

The victim was located at a fire station at Lamar and Semmes and was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

He did not survive his injuries, police said.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

