It looks like Amazon is rethinking its retail ambitions after years of vigorous expansion. The company says that it is closing all 68 of its physical bookstores, pop-up locations and 4-star shops in both the US and UK. The company said in a statement to the New York Times that in-person retail was still important to it and that it would focus on its cashier-free Just Walk Out technology, its grocery stores and its recently announced Los Angeles clothing store. So the company will still be busy.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO