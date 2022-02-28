ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

(Reuters) – Viatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said...

bloomberglaw.com

Tyson, Perdue Pay $36 Million to Exit Antitrust Suit by Farmers

Tyson Foods Inc. and Perdue Farms LLC secured their off-ramp from antitrust litigation over an alleged industrywide scheme to drive down pay for chicken farmers, when a federal judge in Oklahoma approved settlements worth a combined $35.75 million. Judge Robert J. Shelby signed off Feb. 18 on the two agreements—a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Viatris posts loss for 2021, announces another restructuring and EpiPen settlement

Viatris Inc. Monday reported a loss for the fourth quarter and all of 2021, unveiled another restructuring and announced an agreement to pay $264 million to settle a class-action lawsuit involving its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment. The pharmaceuticals giant — which was formed through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn...
BUSINESS
KEYT

Trade group settles GMO-labeling case for $9 million

SEATTLE (AP) — A trade group that represents some of the biggest U.S. food companies has agreed to pay $9 million for violations of Washington campaign finance laws, after the state Supreme Court upheld a penalty twice that much. The Consumer Brands Association said in January it intended to appeal the state ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. But on Wednesday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who sued the group in 2013, announced Consumer Brands was dropping its appeal and would instead settle the case for $9 million, including $3 million in donations to two charities that fight hunger. Ferguson said it’s believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in the nation’s history.
WASHINGTON STATE
Law.com

Massive EpiPen Settlement Close to Approval

'Ultimately, where pharmaceutical companies fix prices or unfairly delay the market entry of competitors with lower-cost generic solutions, the people hurt are the end users of these life-saving drugs and delivery systems,' said Roy Konay, an attorney at Team Law. Anyone who has ever needed an EpiPen understands that having...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Viatris stands out amid selloff in generic drugmakers

The shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) and Teva (VTRS) have well underperformed the broader market over the past 12 months. Weighed down by pricing pressure and opioid-related liabilities, Teva (NYSE:TEVA) has lost ~25%, while high leverage and, most recently, the decision to divest biosimilar assets have driven a ~29% decline in Viatris (VTRS) shares. In comparison, SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) has lost only ~17% over the past year, as shown in this graph.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Viatris: Confusion Reigns, 3 Questions To Management

Recent Q4 report and guidance heavily damages management credibility. Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) reported Q4 earnings and 2022 guidance earlier this week. Calling the results an unpleasant surprise would be an understatement. The shares are down 30% and plumbing all-time lows. While a lot of commentary has focused on the company's abrupt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Viatris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) is trading lower Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected top-line results for the fourth quarter and issued guidance below estimates. Viatris reported quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion, which came in below the $4.35 billion estimate. The company said it expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $17 billion and $17.5 billion versus the $17.6 billion estimate.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

DaVita, Facing Criminal Antitrust Case, Taps Litigation Head (1)

Kidney dialysis giant hires VP Brian Jazaeri from Morgan Lewis. DaVita, ex-CEO indicted last year on antitrust conspiracy claims. DaVita Inc., a health care company accused by the Justice Department of colluding on employee recruitment, has hired Brian Jazaeri to be its head of litigation. Jazaeri, most recently a litigation...
LOS ANGELES, CA

