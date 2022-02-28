ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Humane Society Raises Funds For New Clinic

By rebecca stalnaker
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
The Humane Society of Raleigh County is holding a bingo night fundraiser, and you don’t want to miss it. Held at the Knights of Columbus Bingo Hall in Beckley, the event will take place on Mar. 26 between 5 and 9 p.m.

According to Alexis Johnston, the Social Outreach Coordinator, admission is $25, which provides access to the bingo games and chances to win prizes. Tickets are available to purchase at the shelter. They will also be available at the door on the night of the event if any spaces are available.

At the time of writing, corporate sponsor slots are still available with a minimum donation of $100. Sponsors receive advertising at the event and on social media.

Funds raised from this event will go toward the construction of the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center. Johnston said the center will be a 3,000-square-foot veterinary clinic that will stand on shelter grounds. The goal for this clinic is to cut costs, as well as wait times, to have shelter animals vetted to be available for adoption.

Johnston noted that currently, there is often a wait time of two to three weeks to get animals in for vaccinations, spay/neuter procedures, and other routine care. Additionally, she said they frequently have to go outside of the area to places like Charleston. This delay and need to go outside of the immediate area are primarily because vets in the county “get so booked up when they’re treating the public as well as treating our animals,” Johnston said.

Not only is the wait time an issue for getting the animals ready for adoption, but it also contributes to the shelter reaching max capacity. An extended waiting period to put a cat or dog up for adoption prolongs the time the animal has to be in the shelter. Which, in turn, makes it harder to empty spaces to allow for new animals.

Once the new wellness center is complete and staffed, the extended wait will be a thing of the past. Johnston said that the clinic will also be available to the public.

“The citizens of Raleigh County, and ideally surrounding areas, can come and use the clinic for low-cost vaccinations as well as spay and neuter procedures for their pets and loose, community cats as well,” she said.

This event not only benefits the Humane Society but also the community as a whole. The more animals that are spayed and neutered, the fewer unwanted cats and dogs that eventually end up in the shelter.

For more information or to purchase tickets for bingo night, stop by the shelter at 325 Grey Flats Road in Beckley or call 304-253-8921.

National Adoption Week is Feb. 28 through March 6. The Humane Society is seeking volunteers for their annual adoption event on March 1, 3 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A volunteer sign-up form is available on the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

