Support Exciting Beckley Wetland Project

Woodrow Wilson High School’s nineth grade student council, led by President Ram Asaithambi and Vice President Thomas Spencer, have decided to add a new bridge to overlook the Wetland and Woodrow!

With the new wetland the have decided to add a new bridge to overlook it, as well as to add new flora, plants and local West Virginia wildlife to the area to brighten the community and enhance their education by allowing classes and students to study their environment.

Since this is a community project, what better way to get Beckley’s city spirit going than by turning to the fine people who make it even better? This is why they are asking you to donate to their cause and help make this project a reality. No donation is too small, and all donors will be recognized on a plaque outside the new wetland.

Bronze – $51-$99

Silver – $100-$249

Gold – $250-$499

Platinum – $500+

PROJECT GOALS:

Raise $10,000 to build a boardwalk to overlook the Wetland

Create and offer new opportunities to view, study and appreciate native West Virginia plants and wildlife

All donations can be sent Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford Rd., Beckley, WV 25801, memo: The WWHS Wetland Project.

For more information on the WWHS Wetland Project contact Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 304-252-7328 or at chamber@brccc.com.

