Echoes of The Past for February 25

100 Years Ago – 1922

Shot In The Knee

Mrs. R. M. White, of Thurmond, is in the Clifton Forge, Va., hospital recovering from a bullet wound in her knee. The bullet had penetrated the car, but an operation was performed, and it was removed. She is said to be making a satisfactory recovery. Mrs. White was going home from a store at Thurmond on January 20, when she was struck by a bullet fired from across the river, where four young men were at target practice. She was unable to proceed to her home without help.

Charter Granted

A charter has been granted to the Lewisburg Hotel corporation, Lewisburg, Greenbrier County, with capital of $100,000. Mason Mathews, R. P. Bell, F. H. Anschutz, W. E. Nelson, E. L. Bell, R. M. Bell, R. E. L. Wood, E. H. Crickenberger, F. H. Campbell and W. J. McLaughlin, of Lewisburg, are the incorporators.

Best Acre Of Corn

Jesse D. Shepherd, of Pickaway, Monroe County, who is a member of the household of Mr. J. D. Beckett, has been awarded the state scholarship valued at $100 for the best acre of corn last year. From a letter to him, written at Morgantown on Feb. 4, by Mr. Wm. H. Kendricks, assistant director in charge of the Four-H clubs, we quote as follows:

“Dear Jesse: I am very much pleased to announce to you that the state scholarship for the best acre of corn has been awarded to you. This scholarship is valued at $100 and can be used only to pay your expenses while you are doing some schoolwork. I am, of course, very anxious for you to get the maximum amount of good out of the scholarship. I think you should go down into Union and talk to Miss Eckhardt about how best to use it. The money is now in the bank here – at Morgantown and as soon as some plan is approved, we will honor your expense accounts drawn against it. I want to congratulate you on the splendid work you did last summer with your corn and urge you to do your dead level best to make a real man out of yourself.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Miss Livesay Honored

With appropriate pomp and circumstance, Miss Phyllis M. Livesay, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olin Porter Livesay of Lewisburg, was crowned queen of the annual University of Cincinnati junior prom at midnight February 21 at Castle Farm.

Richard Harper of Niles, Mich., College of Applied Arts junior, was chairman of the prom committee. Miss Livesay was the winner in a list of 17 junior prom queen aspirants. Of these, students selected five by vote; and from this quintet, a committee selected Miss Livesay. She is a member of Chi Omega sorority and a junior in the College of Home Economics. Miss Livesay is getting to be an honors winner par excellence at the University. She was selected in November by the university band as its 1947-48 coed sponsor.

Miss Livesay transferred to the university last year as a sophomore, going from Greenbrier College. She is a graduate of Lewisburg High School.

Pass Examination

Miss Frances Ballard of Lewisburg and Miss Agnes Whanger of Ronceverte were among the graduate nurses of the Hinton hospital who passed the state board of examinations last week.

Tuckwiller Reelected

At the annual meeting of the C. & P. Telephone Co. at Charleston last week Ross H. Tuckwiller of Lewisburg was reelected to membership on the board of directors.

Lieut. Tuckwiller

Lieut. Wm. D. Tuckwiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Tuckwiller of Lewisburg, is one of the 115 naval reservists from the fifth district to take a “refresher course” in amphibious warfare of six weeks in the Caribbean area from February 18 to March 24.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Sheriff Candidate Arrested

A Democratic candidate for sheriff of Greenbrier County pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery and destruction of property before Justice of the Peace John Poteet Wednesday.

Donald “Duck” Loundermilk of Lewisburg was fined $25 and costs on the charges.

He was arrested Wednesday morning and lodged in the county jail at 12:05 p.m. by State Police officials. He was released at 1:30 p.m. after pleading guilty… Loundermilk’s arrest stemmed from a warrant obtained by Joanne Kesler of Fairlea.

Bosses Night Dinner Held

At the annual Bosses Night Dinner held at The Greenbrier February 16, 1972, the Old White Chapter of the National Secretaries Association (International) honored David J. Killian, Controller of the Process Instruments Division of The Bendix Corporation, Ronceverte, as their BOSS OF THE YEAR.

Mr. Killian is a native of Western Ohio. He attended and was graduated from Bowling Green University in 1963, with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Administration. He began his professional employment in Cost Accounting with Bendix in February 1963, at what was the Eclipse Pioneer Division of the Corporation at Teterboro, New Jersey. Afte working in a number of ACcounting and Supervisory assessments there, he transferred to the Bendix Process Instruments Division in Ronceverte in June of 1968.

After two years of service at Bendix Process Instrument Division as Chief Accountant, Mr. Killian was promoted to Controller in October 1969. In this capacity he has responsibility for all accounting, payroll, and fiscal functions of the Division. In March of 1971, he was appointed as an Assistant Secretary of The Bendix Corporation.

Flag Presented

Rick Boone of Ronceverte, left, president of the Greenbrier East High School Student Council, made the official presentation Tuesday of a state flag of West Virginia to the school. Receiving the flag on behalf of the school was Richard Massey, head custodian. Boone said the school has had a flag on the stage but that this will be the first one to fly with the national flag on the flagpole directly behind the Spartan statue in the campus circle. The nylon flag, a 4 x 6 foot one, is a gift from the Student Council which represents all Student Spartan students.

25 Years Ago – 1997

$3,000 Taken In Safe-Cracking Job

After hour visitor to the grand opening of Aide’s Discount Store in the new Red Oaks shopping Center apparently made off with about $3,000 early this morning after a safe-cracking job in owner George Aide’s office. The person or persons unknown at this time entered the office through the roof at the back of the building using what police authorities believe to be tinsnips.

In another case the Coco-Cola bottling plant in Ronceverte was the apparent target of an attempted break-in, but nothing has yet been reported taken. State Police and Sheriff’s officers are investigating the cases at this time.

Greenbrier Valley Delegation To Attend U.S. Route 219 Day

Jerry O’Sullivan, chairman of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee, reports that a delegation from the Greenbrier Valley will attend U.S. Route 219 Day in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 13.

The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority, the Chamber of Commerce and other local development organizations in the tri-county area are sending representatives to the event.

The meeting, slated to be held in the Rayburn Gold Room of the U.S. House of Representatives Rayburn Office Building, will join supporters of upgrading U.S. Route 219 from five states. From noon to 2:30 p.m., delegations from New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia will meet with their Congressional representatives to discuss the potential of this international trade route between the United States and Canada.

An Evening of Monologues Planned

Greenbrier Valley Theatre will present An Evening of Monologues on Thursday, February 27; February 28; Saturday, March 1; and again the following Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8. The four monologues, which have been called “brilliantly evocative,” tell of the innermost lives of four unique and original characters.

An Educated Lady is directed by Lewisburg native Devin Preston. Devin has appeared on GVT’s stage for the past 10 years. He works behind the scenes doing all sorts of tech work. While he was at Eckerd College, Devin directed The Mummy Game, and The Quest: The Daisy Game. He will also direct the teen show for GVT’s Drama Club this spring.

Ann Benedict directs Cemetery Man. Ann has been affiliated with GVT as a performer, backstage worker, stage mom, and board member since it was conceived 30 years ago, but this is her first time to assume the director’s chair.

