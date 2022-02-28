Drug Court Offers Solution To Lucas Delivery Case

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVDN) – Drug court and a pre-trial diversion agreement are the results of a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine.

In 2019, Tommy Lee Lucas was indicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Lucas plead guilty to one count of delivery under Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dent on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“You’re going to participate in the Southeastern Regional Drug Court Program,” said Dent. “[The plea deal] indicated that you may be adjudicated on the charge if you are discharged from the Southeast Regional Drug Court program.”

If Lucas does not complete the program, he is subject one to five years in the state penitentiary and/or a $1,000 fine.

Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via explained the circumstances of the offense.

“On March 28, 2019, at a location here in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, Mr. Lucas was possessed of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine [and] that he delivered a portion of that methamphetamine to a cooperating individual working on behalf of the State of West Virginia,” said Via. “He did so in exchange for the sum of $50 in United States currency.”

Lucas agreed with Via’s explanation, declining to give his perspective when asked.

Via stated, “we all hope not to see Mr. Lucas for another year or so, so I would ask that this order reflect the $100 of restitution.”

Dent agreed to include restitution as part of the diversion program order.

