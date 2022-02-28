ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Viatris to contribute its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 billion, shares jump 4% premarket

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eR6yO7f00

Viatris Inc.

VTRS,

-10.35%

, the company formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

-2.38%

unit Upjohn in 2020, said Monday it has reached an agreement to combine its biosimilars portfolio with Biocon Biologics Ltd. for up to $3.335 billion. The company said the move is the first in a planned series of asset sales that could generate pretax proceeds of up to $6 billion by the end of 2023, as it moves to reshape its business. Under the terms of the deal, Viatris will receive $2 billion in cash upfront, and $1 billion in convertible preferred shares, equal to a stake of at least 12.9% in Biocon Biologics. The deal is expected to close in the second half. "Upon closing, the transaction is expected to provide Viatris with immediate, enhanced financial flexibility, and accelerate its Phase I financial commitments," the company said in a statement. Biocon will target an initial public offering in India in late 2023. Pennsylvania-based Viatris will have the right to name on director to the Biocon board and will appoint its President, Rajiv Malik, to this seat. The Viatris board has further approved a share buyback program of up to $1 billion. The company expects 2022 revenue to range from $17.0 billion to $17.5 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus for $17.6 billion. Shares jumped 4% premarket on the news but have fallen 2% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.47%

has gained 15%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

UPDATE: South Jersey Industries shares soar 47% premarket on news of $8.1 billion acquisition by Infrastructure Investments Fund

South Jersey Industries Inc. said Thursday it has entered an agreement to be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private vehicle, in a deal with an enterprise value of about $8.1 billion. Under the term of the deal, IIF will pay $36 for each SJI share owned, equal to a premium of 46.3% over the stock's 30-day volume weighted average price as of Wednesday's close. The stock jumped 47% premarket. The deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2022 and have already been unanimously approved by the SJI board. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI Board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," said Mike Renna, President and CEO, of SJI. The company will remain locally managed and headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey once the deal closes and Renna will continue in his role.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the preamble to a second Cold War, leading to more volatility and supply shocks

To say this has been an eventful week has been an understatement. Through Friday morning, the 16% weekly surge in the S&P GSCI index XX:SPGSCI tracking commodities is the highest in at least 50 years. The cause, of course, is the invasion of Ukraine by commodities supplier Russia, and the package of Western sanctions triggered in response.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Are Trevi Therapeutics Shares Surging During Premarket Thursday?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) has announced positive interim analysis results from Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients (IPF) suffering from chronic cough. The company conducted a statistical analysis to assess the probability of success of CANAL based on the interim data. The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mylan#Viatris Inc#Pfizer Inc#Pfe#Upjohn#Biocon Biologics Ltd#The Biocon Board#The Viatris Board#Factset#Spx
biospace.com

Biocon Buys Viatris' Biosimilars in $3.3B Deal Aimed at Market Leadership

Biocon Biologics Limited has acquired its partner Viatris’ biosimilars assets. The transaction is part of an effort to create a global, vertically-integrated biosimilars leader. The board of directors of both companies approved this transaction, in which Viatris will receive consideration of up to $3.335 billion, including cash up to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Viatris Stock: Why So Serious? Let's Put A Buy On Your Portfolio

The less than satisfactory FQ4'21 revenues and Biocon deal left VTRS's stock prices in tatters with a 24% decline post-earnings call. On 28 February 2021, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) reported less than satisfactory FQ4'21 earnings while also announcing a deal with Biocon for the sale of its Biosimilars segment, amongst other things. The delayed Investor Presentation resulted in a massive sell-off and consecutively, its stock price declined by 24.28%. The deal was deemed unwise given the Biosimilar's contribution to VTRS' revenue growth.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ADT shares up 4% premarket as revenue beat and guidance offsets surprise quarterly loss

Residential and commercial security company ADT Inc. shares ADT, +2.19% rose 4% premarket Tuesday, after a revenue beat and upbeat guidance offset an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter. The company had a net loss of $58 million or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $112 million, or 14 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted loss came to 3 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus was for EPS of 19 cents. Revenue edged up to $1.381 billion from $1.315 billion, ahead of the $1.315 billion FactSet consensus. The company said it entered the residential solar market in the quarter after completing the acquisition of Sunpro Solar in December, and launched its ADT Solar product, offering rooftop and energy storage to save on bills. It also launched the Google Nest Doorbell in January that is now part of its ADT smart home offering. The company has also entered a partnership with Ford.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.59% inched 0.59% higher to $169.48 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -0.79%. falling 0.79% to 4,328.87 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.24%. falling 0.53% to 33,614.80. This...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Lucid slashes production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

The electric vehicle maker — which manufactures in Arizona — also missed analysts' sales and bottom-line estimates. Join the Business Journal and network with business leaders from around the region as we kick off an exciting series of exclusive one-on-one interviews with high-profile Arizona CEOs. 2022 Best Places...
ARIZONA STATE
bizjournals

Publix sales jump to $48 billion, topping its previous year

Publix Super Markets tallied big sales for its fiscal year and fourth quarter, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Fiscal 2021 sales ended at $48 billion, up 7% from $44.9 billion a year ago. The company reported that net earnings for the three months ended Dec. 25, 2021, were $1.1 billion, compared to $1 billion in 2020, an increase of 3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

108K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy