ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Suez Canal Authority to raise transit fees by 5%-10% for tankers from March 1

By Tom Washington
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

SCA working on canal expansion after the Ever Given incident in 2021. Suez Canal is a strategic route for commodities and global trade. The Suez Canal Authority will increase tolls for laden and ballast vessels transiting the key waterway by 5%-10% from March 1, it said late on Feb....

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday it was increasing canal tolls by up to 10% for laden and ballast vessels, effective March 1. The decision was “in line with the significant growth in global trade, the improvement of ships’ economics, the Suez Canal waterway development and the enhancement of the transit service”, according to a series of circulars by the canal authority.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Sca#The Suez Canal Authority#Lng#Lpg#Cflow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port

Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa. That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment, which was updated on February 28. “On 24 February 2022, Russian forces...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy