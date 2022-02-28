ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dentsply misses profit and sales expectations, provides downbeat full-year sales outlook

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Dentsply Sirona Inc.

XRAY,

+0.41%

reported Monday fourth-quarter profit and sales that missed expectations, and provided a downbeat full-year sales outlook. The dental products and technologies company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income rose to $102 million, or 47 cents a share, from $99 million, or 45 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 76 cents from 87 cents, missing the FactSet consensus of 79 cents. Sales grew 0.6% to $1.09 billion, below the the FactSet consensus of $1.13 billion. Among Dentsply's business segments, technologies and equipment sales rose 6.8% to $676 million but were below the FactSet consensus of $691.6 million, and consumables sales fell 8.3% to $412 million to miss expectations of $456.3 million. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $3.05 to $3.25, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $3.19, and expects sales of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion, which is below expectations of $4.47 billion. The stock has run up 17.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.47%

has lost 4.6%.

MarketWatch

