Average petrol prices hit record £1.51 per litre

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average cost of a litre of diesel is also at a record high, reaching £1.55. Average UK petrol prices have exceeded £1.51 for the first time following the surge in oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The typical cost of a litre of petrol...

www.shropshirestar.com

Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

California gas prices near average of $4.75 per gallon, new record high

California gas prices reached yet another record Monday and unfortunately for drivers, there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight. The statewide average hit $4.74 for a gallon of regular unleaded on President’s Day. Los Angeles, Orange County and San Bernardino also hit their all-time highs Monday, with pump prices averaging $4.79, $4.76 and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shropshire Star

Petrol and stamp price increases add further pressure to household budgets

Financial experts have warned that “at some point soon consumers will not be able to cope with even higher prices”. Soaring inflation is continuing to bite for British households as petrol prices struck new record highs and the cost of everyday items such as stamps jumped further. Financial...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
