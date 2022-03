Veterans of the United Nation’s annual climate summits were stunned at Cop26 in Glasgow last month by the number of financial executives in attendance.Bankers, fund managers and venture capitalists have been steadily increasing at these summits for years. But the surge in environmental, social and governance investing since 2019 turned what had always been an academic and regulatory meeting into what one called a “mini-Davos,” with side meetings and private audiences with world leaders.Money-making opportunities around renewable energy, electric vehicles and new technologies to suck dangerous carbon from the atmosphere have captured the imagination of a new generation of investors....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO