UPDATE 1-Gasunie seeks to boost LNG capacity as it cuts Russian contact

 5 days ago

(Updates with details, quotes)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch natural gas infrastructure company GasUnie is investigating ways to increase its storage and import capacity for liquefied natural gas (LNG), it said on Monday, adding that it will freeze all “non-operational” contact with Russian companies including Gazprom.

“Operational contacts with Russian companies have been reduced to the minimum level necessary to facilitate security of supply for the Netherlands and Europe via our infrastructure,” the company said, adding that it was acting in line with European sanctions.

GasUnie, owned by the Dutch government, operates the natural gas network in the Netherlands and parts of Germany. In a statement, the company said it would take “concrete steps to build new energy infrastructure as quickly as possible”, including LNG storage capacity in Brunsbüttel, Germany and additional import facilities in the Netherlands.

GasUnie CEO Han Fennema said the company was working in close cooperation with the Dutch and German governments to safeguard the security of gas supply in the short and longer term.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

