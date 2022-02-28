ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian oil tanker hit by U.S. sanctions on its way to Malaysia - data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Russian-flagged crude oil tanker targeted by U.S. sanctions is heading to Malaysia, shipping data showed on Monday, amid growing international scrutiny on businesses linked to Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Linda, named in a U.S. Treasury document detailing sanctions against Russia, was in the Indian Ocean and was expected to arrived at Sungai Linggi port on Malaysia’s west coast on Sunday, according to data from ship tracking website MarineTraffic.com.

It was not immediately clear whether or not authorities in Malaysia plan to allow the ship to dock. Its marine department and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the United States, the Linda is owned by PSB Leasing, a unit of Russian lender Promsvyazbank, which has also been hit by international sanctions.

French authorities on Saturday seized another ship, Baltic Leader, that they said was owned by PSB Leasing.

Promsvyazbank has denied that its subsidiary owned the vessel, saying it was bought by a different entity before the sanctions were imposed.



