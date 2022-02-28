ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Has 'Major Reservations' About Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
 5 days ago

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has 'major reservations' about Cristiano Ronaldo leading United's attack next season.

Ronaldo has come under fire recently for not scoring a number of chances during United's last few games, scoring just once in his last 10.

In a report from Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst , sources say that "Rangnick's patience is wearing thin with Ronaldo - as he appears to be drained of confidence for the first time in his career" .

Ronaldo turned 37 at the start of this month and due to United's lack of strikers at the current moment with Edinson Cavani out injured, Ronaldo has been a regular starter which undoubtedly takes its toll.

In the report by MEN , it says "Rangnick has already said it's 'obvious' United need to sign a young striker in the summer".

Ronaldo's current contract at Old Trafford expires next year with United having an option to extend that deal for an extra year but that would bring Ronaldo to 39 years of age.

The signs are already showing that age and a lack of confidence is catching up to Ronaldo more than we've seen in the last few years.

United face Manchester City this Sunday with Ronaldo likely to start the derby.

BBC

Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick committed to improving Marcus Rashford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says he will put "all my energy" into making sure Marcus Rashford realises his potential. Rashford has had a difficult campaign, with Rangnick recently admitting the England man was not in the best form. Rangnick believes he can help the 24-year-old return to his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's absolutely managed his way out of a job': Tim Sherwood BLASTS Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, declaring there has been 'no improvement since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer'

Tim Sherwood has taken a swipe at Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, suggesting that the German is 'no improvement' on predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick was appointed interim manager in November after Solskjaer was sacked following a 4-1 defeat away at Watford. As speculation continues to increase on who will...
