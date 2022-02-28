ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Madeleine Kunin: On good and evil in the world

By Madeleine May Kunin
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK8AM_0eR6wL7O00
Vladimir Putin, left, and Paul Farmer. Photos via Wikimedia Commons

We know there is evil and good in the world. Seldom have we seen evil and good played out on the global stage by two different people right before our eyes.

The contrast between Vladimir Putin, the aggressive tyrant who is marching into Ukraine, and Paul Farmer, the humanitarian doctor, who saved thousands of lives before he died a few days ago.

Putin promotes death as he initiates a war in Ukraine, which will result in thousands — if not millions of grieving parents, bereft widows and fatherless children. It did not need to happen if this dangerous man had listened to the entreaties of diplomats around the world.

On this sunny February day, I grieve because of a man like Putin and look for solace from a man like Farmer.

I had the good fortune to invite Dr. Farmer to my class when I co-taught a course on altruism at Middlebury College a few years ago. He was an extraordinary self-effacing man.

His achievement? Quite simply, thousands of lives saved.

He defied the experts who told him he couldn’t bring life-saving medication to the rural poor in Haiti and elsewhere who were dying of diseases that rich people were surviving. He was told that he couldn’t address pandemics of Ebola, tuberculosis or one of the biggest killers of all: HIV.

Dr. Farmer persisted, carrying medicines into the jungle or wherever the possibility of a cure would take him. He enlarged his influence by founding Partners in Health and working with local medical teams. He traveled almost constantly for his work, arriving in Rwanda, Russia, Peru, Lesotho and more.  He was not cynical, he told The New York Times. “Cynic is a dead end”.

We are forced to ask ourselves the question: How does the world produce such two different human beings? One who is primed to take away lives to satisfy his greedy ambition, and one who is intent on saving lives to fulfill his humanitarian pursuit?

Dr. Paul Farmer is a genuine hero: self-sacrificing and focused. When I co-taught this course at Middlebury I hoped he would be a role model for my students. Several days after his death, we can still turn to his life for inspiration.

“There are so many people that are alive because of that man,” a Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention official said of Farmer. Sadly, there are so many people who will die, because of that man, Putin.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Madeleine Kunin: On good and evil in the world .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Paul Farmer
Person
Madeleine Kunin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good And Evil#Russia#Haiti#Hiv#Wikimedia Commons#Middlebury College#Partners In Health#Lesotho#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy