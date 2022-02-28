ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Humoral immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV receiving suppressive antiretroviral therapy

By Zabrina L. Brumme
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumoral responses to COVID-19 vaccines in people living with HIV (PLWH) remain incompletely characterized. We measured circulating antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domain (RBD), ACE2 displacement and viral neutralization activities one month following the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses, and again 3 months following the second dose, in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 4

Related
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Medical News Today

Two antibiotics may have an antiviral effect against COVID-19

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care. The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs. Lab tests...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Immune Responses#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hiv Infection#Plwh#Iqr
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but you’ll still need an annual booster shot

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. drugmaker Moderna announced today that it anticipates the pandemic will be in its final stages by the end of the year in some parts of the world, but the company predicts that seasonal booster shots will be needed for protection against breakthrough infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Vancouver, CA
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Akhil Aravind

An Indian man claims he got 12 Covid-19 vaccination shots and experiences lesser backache

According to multiple reports, a man in India received 12 coronavirus vaccinations and believes it helped with other health issues like back pain. Brahmdeo Mandal is an 85-year-old retired postmaster from Bihar, a state in eastern India. He says he received nine of the vaccine shots using his national identity card and the rest with his wife’s phone number and voting card.
Scientific American

Discovery of New HIV Variant Sends Warning for COVID Pandemic

As SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has spread throughout the world, many observers have failed to take note of the millions of illnesses and deaths caused by HIV—another virus that has approached pandemic status during its history. Now an HIV variant that is more virulent and transmissible has been discovered in the Netherlands, where it apparently has been circulating for decades, according to new research. Luckily, none of the variant’s new mutations make it resistant to widely used therapies. But the finding may offer a warning for how the COVID pandemic could proceed in the coming months: viruses do not necessarily evolve to become milder.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Effects on Vagus Nerve

Feb. 15, 2022 -- Several long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effects of the coronavirus on a vital central nerve, according to new research being released this spring. The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain into the body, connects to the heart, lungs, intestines, and several muscles involved with swallowing. It plays a role in several body functions that control heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating, and digestion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Weird Link Discovered Between Physical Attractiveness And The Immune System

An extensive new study has found evidence that links physical attractiveness to the functioning of the immune system. While there are still numerous questions left to answer, the researchers suggest their findings show "a relationship between facial attractiveness and immune function is likely to exist." Just how reliable that relationship is remains to be seen, however.  The truth behind beauty is something scientists have been puzzling over since the discovery of evolution. Are social standards of attractiveness in any way affected by the gentle prodding of sexual selection, or is beauty well and truly in the eye of the beholder? The answer is not as simple as...
CHARLES DARWIN

Comments / 0

Community Policy