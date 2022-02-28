Humoral immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV receiving suppressive antiretroviral therapy
Humoral responses to COVID-19 vaccines in people living with HIV (PLWH) remain incompletely characterized. We measured circulating antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domain (RBD), ACE2 displacement and viral neutralization activities one month following the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses, and again 3 months following the second dose, in...www.nature.com
Comments / 4