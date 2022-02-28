ASK IRA: Are the Heat the 2017 Hawks or the 2004 Pistons?

Q: Ira, I love watching our team. They remind me of the superstar-less Hawks of a few years ago. In a superstar league can our ensemble approach win? Jimmy Butler is definitely a star, but not a superstar. Can’t think of a team that has done it without a bona fide superstar. We will be the first? Should be a fun postseason. — Jim, Blythewood, S.C.

A: The 2004 Pistons of Richard Hamilton, Chauncey Billups, Tayshaun Prince, Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace come closest when it comes to recent ensemble champions. But I think people also are sleeping on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Yes, they don’t overwhelm with their scoring or stats. But they also choose not to overwhelm with their scoring or stats. That doesn’t mean they don’t have it in them. They do, as the run to the 2020 NBA Finals showed. The same with Tyler Herro. At moments of truth, the Heat seemingly have enough leading men to get it done. And that’s not even getting to Kyle Lowry, who has his own history as closer. There appears to be more here than those 2017 Atlanta Hawks of Al Horford, Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver, Jeff Teague and DeMarre Carroll.

Q: Ira, you write non-stop about Victor Oladipo. Isn’t Markieff Morris the more meaningful return? — Carl.

A: A reasonable point, considering the lack of depth at power forward behind P.J. Tucker. But perhaps we’re getting too caught up on that, that the Heat have to have a true backup power forward waiting in the wings when P.J. goes out. Erik Spoelstra has championed position-less for more than a decade now, so there just as well could be minutes in small lineups at power forward for Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin. If the goal is to get your best players on the floor, and if Victor Oladipo returns looking anything like Victor Oladipo, then Spoelstra likely will do whatever is needed to maximize the minutes for Jimmy, Victor, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. So even though he stands as the only true backup power forward on the roster, Markieff Morris could wind up getting squeezed in that respect.

Q: What happened to Max Strus? — Steve.

A: The numbers game. With Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin back, and with the starting lineup healthy, it likely comes down to Max Strus or Gabe Vincent at the moment for the final rotation spot. And Vincent has been playing well at more of a position of need, backup point guard. So for now, with the Heat winning, it appears Erik Spoelstra will keep riding that. But it only takes foul trouble for Duncan Robinson to change the Strus equation.