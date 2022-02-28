Intralobular distribution of ovarian-like stroma in pancreatic mucinous cystic neoplasms: a discussion on its tumorigenesis
Pancreatic mucinous cystic neoplasm (MCN) has two histological components: tumor epithelia and ovarian-like stroma (OLS). To examine the progression and changes in pancreatic MCNs, we analyzed the distribution, amount, immunohistochemical phenotype, presence of theca cells of OLS, and tumor epithelium in 45 surgically resected MCN cases, comparing them with tumor sizes....www.nature.com
