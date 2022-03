How to validate that an enum value field in Protobuf can not be empty? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson is implemented. How to validate that a Protobuf message does not contain enum fields with zero value? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson package is implemented.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 5 DAYS AGO