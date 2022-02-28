ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Tampa Bay destinations top Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKtKZ_0eR6uy1x00

Tripadvisor announced its Traveler's Choice Awards for best beaches last week and Tampa Bay of course made the list.

Tampa Bay spots also made the list announced last month of top destinations:

How it works: This is only the second year the site has given out these honors. They're based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, gathered over the course of 2021.

