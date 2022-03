Although CVS reported great quarterly and annual results for 2021, investors were disappointed by the weak guidance. About two weeks ago, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) reported fourth quarter results and although the company beat revenue estimates by $1.13 billion and non-GAAP EPS by $0.10, analysts and investors seemed to be disappointed and the stock decline about 8% in the following days. Of course, the overall stock market also declined, and CVS was more or less moving in-line with the overall market. And it is also not surprising when a stock in an uptrend is correcting 5% to 10% now and then.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO