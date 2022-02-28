ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngkin Administration rescinds memos and resources related to diversity, equity, and inclusion

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND (AP) – Gov. Youngkin’s administration has rescinded a series of policies, memos and other resources related to diversity, equity and inclusion that it has...

Detroit News

Opinion: Diversity, equity and inclusion belong in the classroom

Since everyone was once a student, teaching is a career about which everyone has an opinion. Sometimes, when we meet someone and they find out we are educators, they immediately take it as an invitation to share everything they think is wrong with the education system. A common complaint is about what schools don’t teach.
Register Citizen

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives Are Incomplete Without This Essential Dimension

Even when it comes to sole proprietorships, entrepreneurship is rarely a solo pursuit. Ask any successful business owner how he or she got started, or what has contributed to his or her growth, and he or she is likely to cite input and assistance from others. That was certainly the case for me. As the adage goes, “Two heads are better than one.”
WBUR

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives challenged in schools

Schools and teachers have been challenged by a tense political climate during the pandemic, with battles over masks, vaccines, racial justice and more. The fallout is now impacting broader diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in many public schools, says Dan Domenech, the executive director of AASA, The School Superintendents Association. He joins us to discuss.
World Economic Forum

How can AI support diversity, equity and inclusion?

Black History Month takes place during the month of February in the US, Canada and the UK. The civil rights movement in the US and emerging technology are closely intertwined, especially from a justice-oriented perspective. AI must be ethical and equitable in its approach to ensure it empowers communities and...
Daily Californian

Campus works to promote diversity, equity, inclusion in STEM

While Jackie Wang has wanted to study astrophysics since kindergarten, it was not until high school that she encountered a fellow Asian American first-generation woman in aerospace, giving her hope that minorities like herself could be successful in STEM. Today, Wang is a part of Educational Opportunity Program STEM, or...
Smithonian

Diverse and Inclusive Educational Resources for the Music Classroom and Beyond

While music has often been relegated to the edges of the curriculum in the U.S., there are many inspiring examples of how learning about, appreciating, playing, and creating music enhances children’s lives, and helps them navigate the complex world around them. As a practicing K–8th grade music educator, I have personally witnessed the ways in which participatory experiences with music from a wide variety of cultural settings can break down barriers of otherness, build bonds of humanity, and cultivate cultural sensitivity and empathy. These outcomes are so important, yet often overlooked in formal education systems. Smithsonian Folkways Learning Pathways (SFLP) is a new educational resource initiative that seeks to capitalize on the transformative power of music, moving it from the periphery of our education system to the center.
protocol.com

Washington became the second state to pass the Silenced No More Act

Washington state became the second in the nation to pass the Silenced No More Act on Thursday. The bill bars employers in the state from using NDAs to prevent workers from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination, retaliation, sexual assault and wage violations. The bill, a version of...
WMDT.com

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Scholarship Program bringing $25K to UMES students

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The University of Maryland Eastern Shore celebrated a new scholarship opportunity Thursday. Students enrolled in the Professional Golf Management and Hospitality Programs could receive a $25,000 scholarship. That scholarship is called the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program which plans to launch in partnership with Troon, a golf...
Times Leader

Their view: One million fewer college students today can impact nation for decades

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Higher Education is yet another sector of the economy that has suffered significantly during the pandemic. Since COVID-19 emerged, college enrollment in the U.S. has declined by almost one million students. Compared to a decade ago, there are now three million fewer college students. The implications of declining college enrollments are serious both for individual Americans and the economic viability of our country.
WJHL

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance top 2022 programs include May conference, ‘S.A.F.E.’ business directory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit aimed at helping the region attract a more diverse demographic of people to the region is preparing for a “Regional Call to Action” summit at Meadowview conference center in Kingsport on May 5. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Alliance of Northeast Tennessee was formed last year […]
