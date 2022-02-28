ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ukraine Latest: Russia’s Roskino Banned From Series Mania & Millennium Media Exec Yariv Lerner Reaches Out To Ukrainian Film Professionals

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Russian film and TV organization Roskino has been banned from next month’s Series Mania and Millennium Media exec Yariv Lerner has issued a call to help Ukrainian film professionals, as the media world continues to react to the conflict.

Roskino was due to hold screenings at the Lille drama event but has been disinvited by the French culture ministry following the invasion late last week.

The state body was formed almost 100 years ago and represents the interests of Russian TV and film abroad, promoting projects, seeking co-production partners and helping to attract investment.

Hundreds of other producers, bodies and organizations are set to descend on Lille at the end of next month for Series Mania, with a full list expected later this week.

The Roskino news was first reported by Screen Daily.

Meanwhile, Millennium Media exec Lerner, the CEO of Bulgaria’s Nu Boyana Studios, posted on Facebook last night offering accommodation and work to Ukrainian film industry professionals fleeing the conflict.

He said B2Y Productions and Nu Boyana are here to help and urged Ukrainians to “contact us on various channels.”

“We know these are difficult times and you are faced with many uncertainties,” he said. “If you make it to the borders and you are looking for help, we are here.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: Veteran Actor On ‘Dark Shadows’, ‘Dharma & Greg’, Many Other Film/TV Roles Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given. His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook. “My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning,” Scott wrote. “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” Ryan and Scott played love interests Burke Devlin and Maggie Evans on Dark Shadows. That...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Brown Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Laugh-In’ & Broadway Actor, Musician Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show Good Times and a Laugh-In regular, has died at 84. No cause of death was given by his family, who announced his March 2 death on Instagram. Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown had a multi-facted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sky News Team Attacked And Wounded By Alleged Russian “Hit Squad” – Video

Click here to read the full article. The war in Ukraine was brought home in graphic style earlier this week to a Sky News Team covering the conflict. A Sky News journalist was shot and wounded when their crew were attacked by what they termed “a hit squad” of Russian agents working in Ukraine to allegedly foment terror. More Stories On Russia-Ukraine Conflict Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was reported to be shot in the lower back as bullets were fired at the car carrying him and his crew towards Kyiv on Monday. Camera operator Richie Mockler was also hit with two rounds to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Aaron Eckhart
Person
Renny Harlin
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian Culture#Russian#Millennium Media#French#Screen Daily#Nu Boyana Studios#B2y Productions#Ukrainians#Zurich Ff Program#Mpc Mikros Join Forces#Miso Film Hire
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Deadline

Deadline

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy