Ukraine Latest: Russia’s Roskino Banned From Series Mania & Millennium Media Exec Yariv Lerner Reaches Out To Ukrainian Film Professionals

Russian film and TV organization Roskino has been banned from next month’s Series Mania and Millennium Media exec Yariv Lerner has issued a call to help Ukrainian film professionals, as the media world continues to react to the conflict.

Roskino was due to hold screenings at the Lille drama event but has been disinvited by the French culture ministry following the invasion late last week.

The state body was formed almost 100 years ago and represents the interests of Russian TV and film abroad, promoting projects, seeking co-production partners and helping to attract investment.

Hundreds of other producers, bodies and organizations are set to descend on Lille at the end of next month for Series Mania, with a full list expected later this week.

The Roskino news was first reported by Screen Daily.

Meanwhile, Millennium Media exec Lerner, the CEO of Bulgaria’s Nu Boyana Studios, posted on Facebook last night offering accommodation and work to Ukrainian film industry professionals fleeing the conflict.

He said B2Y Productions and Nu Boyana are here to help and urged Ukrainians to “contact us on various channels.”

“We know these are difficult times and you are faced with many uncertainties,” he said. “If you make it to the borders and you are looking for help, we are here.”