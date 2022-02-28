ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD officer shot in Fountain Square responding to accident; suspect in serious condition

By Neal G. Moore, Vickie Binkley
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was shot and wounded late Sunday night in the Fountain Square area after responding to an accident in the 1600 block Lexington Avenue.

Just after 10 p.m., IMPD Southeast District officers started en route to the crash. Dispatch gave them additional information about a male in a red jacket exposing himself, and a male in a red car acting strange and appearing intoxicated. The car was last seen southbound on State Street.

Officers arrived and found a red car and a man wearing a red jacket. When both officers exited the vehicle, police say the suspect took off. The officers told the man to stop. That’s when IMPD says there was an exchange of gunfire between at least one officer and the suspect.

One officer was shot and immediately transported to Eskenazi Hospital in an IFD fire engine. IMPD says the officer is in serious but stable condition.

We’re told the officer is a one-year officer who is in field training.

The suspect was located after the shooting. Police say he was suffering from a gunshot wound. A SWAT team gave medical treatment on the scene, then the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was last said to be in serious condition. No one else was hurt in the incident.

IMPD says multiple officers were wearing body cameras. The officer who shot their weapon is on administrative leave, as is protocol.

Support from the community

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett sent this early-morning reaction to the shooting saying “In the face of danger, the officers of @impdnews put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. Tonight we bear witness to that selfless action.”

Assistant Chief Bailey tweeted out “Thankful our @IMPDnews Officer is in stable condition tonight at Eskenazi Hospital after being shot. We are blessed to have brave men and women who willingly put themselves in harms way on our behalf. It’s a honor to wear the same badge.”

Violence involving women; a deadly trend in Indy

Fraternal Order of Police’s Rick Snyder also tweeted , “We have again been reminded of the dangers our IMPD Officers face every day while they stand the line for our community. We ask all residents to join our Indianapolis FOP in praying for this Officer, his family and fellow officers. #Prayers #ThinBlueLine

Greenfield police said “We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer for healing. We stand with you #EnoughIsEnough .”

IMPD asked anyone who has doorbell cameras or saw something to come forward with information by calling 911, Crime Stoppers or IMPD detectives.

Cause of Sebree sawmill fire under investigation

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire has been confirmed at a business in Sebree. According to Webster County Dispatch, Bluegrass Fence Manufacturing is on fire. Fire officials report no fatalities nor injuries, and that everyone got out fine when the fire broke out. Firefighters at the scene tell Eyewitness News that part of the roof […]
SEBREE, KY
Reported water rescue happening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a vehicle has driven off into a river. Vanderburgh County Dispatch says that on the the corner of Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street a vehicle has allegedly driven into the river near a pedestrian bridge. Officials at the scene say that both the driver and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to house

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Fire crews worked to protect a house after a garage caught fire overnight. It happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Buchanan Road. Crews arrived to find the detached garage fully involved. They say some siding on the main house was starting to melt due to the heat, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Family moves forward following fire

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – One family in Huntingburg is starting over after losing everything in a house fire on March 1. Resident Danielle Jochim and her 7-year-old son were not inside at the time of the blaze, but returned home to see black smoke and flames before calling 9-1-1. Now, the Dubois County community is […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
The Henderson mask mandate has been mostly lifted

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release sent out by the City of Henderson, the mask mandate will soon become less restrictive. The City says that effective on March 7, the city manager’s mask mandate for government buildings, facilities and service vehicles will be downgraded to making masks optional as opposed to required. […]
HENDERSON, KY
