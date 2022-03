TikTok is one of those “overnight sensations that took years” that you hear about in Hollywood and in Tech. George Clooney is a great example as he toiled for years in Hollywood before he broke out in the hit TV show, E.R., in the 1990’the T is a good is tech example - they have been popular in China (operated as Douyin) for over five years, but have only been “discovered” in the U.S. in the last year or two - partly due to ex-President Donald Trump’s threats to ban TikTok in the U.S.

