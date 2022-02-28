ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities facing flooding and ‘unbearable’ heat but key to tackling climate crisis, UN report says

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djzUQ_0eR6sxMU00

Cities are hotspots for the damaging impacts of the climate crisis but are also where key opportunities for tackling the emergency lie, according to a new landmark report by the United Nations .

Human health, livelihoods and infrastructure, including transport, water and sanitation in urban settings are being negatively impacted by rising global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) said.

The world’s leading authority on climate science said marginalised communities were disproportionately feeling the effects of the climate crisis in cities.

The new IPPC report – written by 270 scientists from dozens of countries around the world – focused on the impacts and risks of a warming world on people and nature, as well as how to adapt and become more resilient.

Its authors said with “high confidence” heatwaves were increasing in intensity in cities.

Extreme weather events like these – as well as others unfurling over time such as rising sea levels – were compromising infrastructure such as transportation, water, sanitation and energy systems in urban settings, impacting wellbeing and the economy, they said.

Mark Watts, from the C40 Cities group of mayors taking action on climate change, has called city residents “on the front line of a worsening vulnerability to climate impacts” – including from deadly flooding, sea-level rise and “unbearable” urban heat.

But while cities, where more than half of the world’s populations now live, were identified as hotspots for feeling climate impacts, the report also suggested making them greener could have huge potential in tackling the crisis.

The IPPC scientists said the “global trend of urbanisation” offered “a critical opportunity” in the next two decades to create a world more resilient to the climate emergency.

Urban populations are growing rapidly and there are “unmet needs for healthy, decent, affordable and sustainable housing and infrastructure”, they said.

Retrofitting and upgrading infrastructure can make cities better able to adapt to the climate crisis, while new urban spaces can be designed to reduce the vulnerability of communities to effects of warmer temperatures, the authors said.

“Urban adaptation measures can enhance social capital, livelihoods, human and ecological health as well as contributing to low carbon futures,” the IPCC authors said.

Debra Roberts, a co-chair of the working group behind the report, said: “Together, growing urbanisation and climate change create complex risks, especially for those cities that already experience poorly planned urban growth, high levels of poverty and unemployment, and a lack of basic services.”

She added: “But cities also provide opportunities for climate action – green buildings, reliable supplies of clean water and renewable energy, and sustainable transport systems that connect urban and rural areas can all lead to a more inclusive, fairer society.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate

Messy human reactions to climate change are a good thing for the planet

Looking at the climate future we face, you'd be well within reason to make a grim assessment of humanity. More than three decades after scientific consensus found that a hotter planet will bring disastrous impacts, we continue to pump increasing amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But that's...
The Independent

‘We’re going to lose every single one our children’: Scientists’ warning of 9.0 earthquake to hit Washington prompts rush to tsunami-proof schools

Residents of a Pacific Ocean community in Washington state are set to vote on a measure that could see more than $100m raised to build tsunami-safe schools, amid warnings that thousands of children and others are at risk from an earthquake.For many years, scientists have been warning about the dangers to communities on what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, that runs more for than 600 miles, parallel to the Pacific Coast, from northern California beyond the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.While there are no contemporaneous written accounts of the 1700 Cascadia Earthquake, the last major quake in...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Mysterious tsunami that sent waves around globe in 2021 caused by hidden 8.2 quake, study finds

A mysterious globe-spreading tsunami that struck the world in August 2021 was caused by a shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2 earthquake on an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean, a new study has found.In August 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was recorded on the South Sandwich Islands – a British territory in the South Atlantic – creating a tsunami that rippled around the globe, reaching shores over 10,000 km away.Although the tsunami was small by the time it reached shores, and most of the permanent residents of the remote, volcanic islands are penguins, scientists said such earthquakes can...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

People flee to rooftops as 'weather bomb' submerges Australian towns

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as heavy rains smashed Australia's east coast on Monday, submerging towns and stranding residents on rooftops, with authorities warning of life-threatening flash floods. Nine people have been killed since the deluge began last Thursday, and rescue teams were searching on Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Climate Change Mounting Threat to Human Wellbeing and Health of Planet: New IPCC Report

It is now unequivocal that "climate change is a threat to the human well-being and planetary health," the latest UN report said on Monday. It adds that "any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all."
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Climate change won’t wait for future innovation — we need action now

Governments must focus on solutions that are already working, even when they aren’t glamorous or supported by powerful lobbyists. Marie Claire Brisbois is senior lecturer in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

IPCC: Climate change report to sound warning on impacts

A new report on the impacts of climate change will likely be the most worrying assessment yet of how rising temperatures affect every living thing. This will be the second of three major reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its first since November's COP26 summit. Scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

