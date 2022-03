Where has the time gone? The winter may have seemed to drag on forever but it is finally March and time seems to have sped up. Before you know it, they will be racing in Middletown, New York. The 2022 season of racing will kick off in Middletown at the Orange County Fair Speedway just about a month from now (April 9th, 2022), but before the cars hit the track, there is a big weekend in March you can't miss.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO