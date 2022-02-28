ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dacia Duster Bi-Fuel 2022 review

motoringresearch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dacia Duster SUV already delivers practicality at low prices, but the Bi-Fuel version could offer additional savings with LPG. For: Cheap to buy and run, practical interior, long-range ability. Against: Feels slow, lacks latest safety equipment. Verdict: A niche option, but one with genuine benefits. Dacia’s decision to...

www.motoringresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Dacia beefs up Duster with new Extreme SE specification

High-level model boasts additional styling pieces and plenty of technology. Dacia has added a new striking Extreme SE specification to its Duster SUV. Based on the current top-of-the-range Prestige trim level, the Extreme SE gets plenty of standard equipment but also comes with its own distinct styling. It comes fitted...
CARS
Maryland Reporter

ProEco Fuel Saver Reviews; (Newest Update) A Must Read!

ProEco fuel saver reviews serve as a complete piece of information on this trending fuel saver device that’s gained popularity in the United States, Canada and other parts of the world. From proeco fuel saver reviews USA consumer reports, ProEco Fuel Saver has been rated one of the best fuel saver device in the USA, UK and Australia. If you are looking for a reliable fuel saver device that is affordable and durable, then ProEco Fuel Saver is surely for you.
CARS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

VW e-up! Returns To The Lineup To Fight Dacia Spring

Volkswagen brings back the e-up! to its lineup for the 2022 model year. According to the automaker, it has stopped selling the small EV at the end of 2020 because of delivery times rising to up to 16 months. Production continued in 2021 to process the backlog and now, the automaker's bringing it back in Germany and the rest of Europe eventually.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Price Premium#Vehicles#The Dacia Duster Suv#Lpg#100hp#Bi Fuel Other
Sourcing Journal

REI’s SoHo Store Workers Vote to Unionize

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, 86 percent of workers at the lower Manhattan store voted to join the RWDSU. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Added 37K Jobs. What Does it Mean for Inflation? Week AheadTarget Invests $300 Million to Raise Minimum WagesAmazon Tussles With Labor Groups Ahead of Twin Unionization VotesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy