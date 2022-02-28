ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 suspects at large after car break-ins at La Quinta Inn led police on a chase

ST. LOUIS – Car break-in suspects led police on a chase Sunday night, and it was caught on camera.

Surveillance video showed four men breaking into cars at the La Quinta Inn on Lindbergh near I-44. At least five cars were hit. When Sunset Hills officers arrived at about 11:45 p.m., the men jumped into a silver Toyota sedan with no license plates and took off. Police chased the men into south St. Louis. The men were then involved in a single-car crash on South Grand at Sydney Street. They then all fled from the car. Police said the driver left the car with a handgun. He then put it underneath the car. As of 9:30 a.m., all four suspects are not yet in custody.

Police recovered the following from the vehicle: an AR Pistol with a full 40 round magazine of .223/.556 ammunition, a .40 caliber handgun (reported stolen), one extended 30 round magazine for a .40 caliber handgun, one handgun magazine containing ammunition caliber 5.7 x 28, multiple spent shell casings of 9mm (no 9mm recovered), 8.5 grams of raw uncapped fentanyl, 3 ounces of marijuana, along with several items of suspected stolen property.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the four subjects are asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.

