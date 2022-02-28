Thank you to our GOLD Annual Sponsor Baird Private Wealth Management

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The wealth management industry in India has evolved a lot in the last decade as far as regulations and technology are concerned. On one hand, we have tech platforms offering retail-oriented products such as mutual funds, equity broking, and deposits to the very large retail customer base. Here technology and standardization have disrupted the traditional models of business and made them more accessible. On the other hand, wealth management firms offering services and products to HNI and UHNI are evolving to create digital platforms which should be very flexible and can give a customized experience to this segment to fulfil their unique needs. Here firms are trying to meet expectations that have changed due to changes in demography, approach to wealth management, and digital ecosystem.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO