Thank you to our GOLD Annual Sponsor Baird Private Wealth Management

 5 days ago

Thank you to Baird Private Wealth Management for being a GOLD annual sponsor of West Bay Rotary events, including the annual Christmas tree sale. Baird is an international wealth management, capital markets, asset management and private...

Biz Times

Rising Stars in Wealth Management: Julie Niznansky

Number of years working in your current industry: 9. Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin Milwaukee - Bachelor of Arts Degree. Julie Niznansky, vice president and private banker at Associated Bank in Milwaukee, works to help her high net-worth clients reach their goals through financial planning, custom lending solutions and estate and legacy planning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Biz Times

Rising Stars in Wealth Management: Brian Kleist

Number of years working in your current industry: 19. Brian Kleist, principal at CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors LLC in Wauwatosa, works to understand each client’s personal goals, according to colleagues. “Clients receive thoughtful feedback on how to accomplish their goals by reducing costs, taxes and risk while still fostering investment...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Biz Times

Rising Stars in Wealth Management: Robert Schneider

Number of years working in your current industry: 20. Last year, Robert Schneider was asked to lead Racine-based Johnson Financial Group’s efforts to focus on customized client advice. “While Bob had the authority to dictate the change in how our advisers behaved, he knew that clients would only benefit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wmar2news

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Paying Down Debt

We all wants to pay off our debts, but what's the best way to go about it?. Not all "debt" is bad, and consumer debt is the nest way to build your credit score, as long as it is managed responsibly. Understand the difference between a debt and a liability, and know that a liability in good standing - like a car payment, mortgage, bank card, etc, can help in the long run.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

Opportunities For Digitalizing Wealth Management Firms In India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The wealth management industry in India has evolved a lot in the last decade as far as regulations and technology are concerned. On one hand, we have tech platforms offering retail-oriented products such as mutual funds, equity broking, and deposits to the very large retail customer base. Here technology and standardization have disrupted the traditional models of business and made them more accessible. On the other hand, wealth management firms offering services and products to HNI and UHNI are evolving to create digital platforms which should be very flexible and can give a customized experience to this segment to fulfil their unique needs. Here firms are trying to meet expectations that have changed due to changes in demography, approach to wealth management, and digital ecosystem.
ECONOMY

