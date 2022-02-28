Million-dollar listings: Equestrian estate tops in Davidson with $4.15M price tag (PHOTOS)
An equestrian estate spanning about 58 acres in an outlying...www.bizjournals.com
An equestrian estate spanning about 58 acres in an outlying...www.bizjournals.com
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
Comments / 0