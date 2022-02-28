Million-dollar listings: Equestrian estate tops in Davidson with $4.15M price tag (PHOTOS)

Vroom Inc., an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is expanding its local presence with a new hub in Statesville. The new Extended Mile hub, at Interstate 77 and Turnersburg Highway, can deliver to customers within a 300-mile radius and holds up to 1,000 vehicles. It is one of Vroom's largest facilities. With Vroom, customers shop for vehicles and choose financing options online. Last-mile employees then deliver the vehicle to a customer's driveway for a concierge experience. Employees can also help explain the car's features.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO