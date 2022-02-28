ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Million-dollar listings: Equestrian estate tops in Davidson with $4.15M price tag (PHOTOS)

By Jenna Martin
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An equestrian estate spanning about 58 acres in an outlying...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 25, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (65) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (332)
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson, NC
Real Estate
City
Davidson, NC
Davidson, NC
Business
Charlotte Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Anderson Group Co. Inc.

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including zero with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Feb. 25. Year to date through Feb. 25, the court recorded two Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 71% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Charlotte Business Journal

Why tiny-home construction firm Eclipse set its sights on Charlotte for new facility

A tiny-home construction firm from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, is expanding into the Charlotte market. Eclipse Cottages specializes in 399-square-foot, all-steel homes with integrated solar roofing, closed-cell insulation, rainwater catch-base filtration, greywater reuse and blackwater management. The homes are built to be environmentally friendly and require less maintenance — a self-sufficient option for homeowners eyeing an off-grid lifestyle. Each home sells for $117,000 to $137,000, depending on the market, design options and buyer location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian
Charlotte Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 25, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Charlotte Business Journal

Online used-car platform expanding local presence with new hub in Statesville

Vroom Inc., an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is expanding its local presence with a new hub in Statesville. The new Extended Mile hub, at Interstate 77 and Turnersburg Highway, can deliver to customers within a 300-mile radius and holds up to 1,000 vehicles. It is one of Vroom's largest facilities. With Vroom, customers shop for vehicles and choose financing options online. Last-mile employees then deliver the vehicle to a customer's driveway for a concierge experience. Employees can also help explain the car's features.
STATESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Duke Energy eyes doubling pumped-hydro project to store power from expanded solar use

The plan would double the roughly 1,400 megawatts of power at Bad Creek by building a second powerhouse, including new caverns carved into Booger Mountain. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Engineering firm leasing Pineville industrial building for new regional HQ

Summit Engineering, Laboratory & Testing Inc. will occupy a 30,250-square-foot industrial building in Pineville being co-developed by MPV Properties and Nance Cos. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy