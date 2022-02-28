ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average petrol prices hit record £1.51 per litre

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Average UK petrol prices have exceeded £1.51 for the first time.

The typical cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 150.65p on Saturday and 151.25p on Sunday, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

The average cost of a litre of diesel is also at a record high, reaching 154.69p on Saturday and 154.72p on Sunday.

Prices at the pump will continue to go up

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The average price of both fuels has shot up by more than 1.5p since Thursday.

“Despite the wholesale market calming slightly at the end of last week as oil fell back under 100 US dollars per barrel, prices at the pump will continue to go up as retailers buy in new stock at much higher prices.

“This week will be an important one in terms of the oil price as it’s likely to reveal the speed of the inevitable upward trend or the extent of the volatility in the market.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to oil prices reaching an eight-year high last week due to concerns over the reliability of supplies.

This affected wholesale prices paid by fuel retailers.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said petrol hitting 150p per litre is “a milestone that millions of motorists have dreaded”, noting that some forecourts charged only £1 per litre less than two years ago.

He warned that drivers are being hit by “record pump prices, other inflation and tax rises, along with a raft of extra charges implemented or threatened by councils for motoring in city and town centres”.

Related
newschain

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town. With the Kremlin’s rhetoric growing fiercer...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

What Russia's war means for Australian petrol prices: $2.10 a litre

Global crude oil prices have already reached their highest levels since 2014 in response to Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine. With Russia being the world’s second-largest exporter of crude oil and refined petrol, as well the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, we can expect prices to go even higher as the conflict deepens. Read more: How Russia’s recognition of breakaway parts of Ukraine breached international law – and set the stage for invasion Skittish global energy markets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oil prices – live: UK petrol hits record high as Russia Ukraine war adds to cost of living crisis

UK petrol prices hit a new high of 151.67p per litre amid Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.The conflict has sent the price of oil soaring and Brent crude - the benchmark - had the cost of a barrel at nearly $114 per barrel o - the highest level since 2014.This is in turn affecting the cost of petrol in the UK, which hit new highs on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the UK is on course to spend £6.3m per day on imports of Russian gas, potentially helping to fund the war in Ukraine, according to new analysis.Around 4 per cent of the UK's gas demand is covered by Russian imports. At current high prices, that equates to £2.3bn in a year, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit calculated. Read More Petrol prices hit new record highThe cost of living crisis is now becoming real for many more of usCost of living crisis will get worse as a result of Russian sanctions, minister admits
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

How war will drive the cost of living crisis : Inflation could hit 8.2% in months as Ukraine invasion sends bills soaring by £700, petrol to 170p a litre and push up price of a bread loaf

Britons already feeling the squeeze have been warned to expect huge price hikes on everyday items due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Shoppers who have been battered by eye-watering costs over the pandemic were told petrol, gas and wheat could be set to skyrocket as the war kicked off.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Hauliers demand ministers take action over record fuel prices that they say are 'wiping out' profits as average cost of petrol rises above £1.52 a litre for the first time following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Hauliers have called on British ministers to take action over record fuel prices that are ‘wiping out’ their profits as the average cost of petrol rises above 152p per litre in the days following Vladimir Putin’s lawless invasion of Ukraine. Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Barnet hit Dover for six

Adam Marriott and and Reece Grego-Cox both scored twice as Barnet returned to winning ways with a 6-0 thumping of Dover. The hosts ended a five-match winless run as they struck five times in the second half against the National League’s bottom side. They took the lead after six...
SOCCER
newschain

Enzio Boldewijn bags a brace as Sutton see off Rochdale

Dominant Sutton returned to the automatic League Two promotion places with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Rochdale. Enzio Boldewijn bagged a fine first-half brace before Joe Kizzi’s super strike secured the points. Matt Gray’s side enjoy their home comforts and are unbeaten at the ground since October. Boldewijn...
SOCCER
newschain

Plymouth get play-off push back on track with win over Morecambe

Play-off chasing Plymouth bounced back from successive League One defeats to beat Morecambe 2-0 at Home Park. Argyle won thanks to well-crafted first-half goals from Conor Grant and Ryan Hardie to keep the heat up on the top six. Playmaker Grant headed Argyle in front after 14 minutes with a...
SOCCER
newschain

Maidenhead and Altrincham share points from stalemate at York Road

Maidenhead and Altrincham were forced to settle for a point each as they played out a goalless draw in a Vanarama National League clash at York Road. Altrincham’s Ryan Colclough went the closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the bar just before the hour but both sides had penalty claims turned down in the second half.
SOCCER
newschain

