The Thing in the Spring is coming to Keene. The four-day music festival will make its debut in the Elm City this year after more than a decade in Peterborough. On May 19-22, Nova Arts — in partnership with the nonprofit Arts Alive! — will host a plethora of bands and musical artists from all over New England and as far away as Germany to perform at 48 Emerald St., a location Nova Arts shares with Brewbakers Cafe. The event will also feature readings from a selection of poets and writers.

KEENE, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO